L.A. Animal Rescue Disputes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Her Dog for Harry Styles

MaeDay Rescue thanked Olivia Wilde for "being a responsible pet owner" and said she re-homed her dog after she realized he "didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers"

By
Published on October 23, 2022 10:50 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit animal rescue, is coming to Olivia Wilde's defense.

Shortly after the actress' former nanny claimed in a Daily Mail piece that Wilde, 38, abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles, the animal organization refuted those claims and shared its side of the story.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, MaeDay Rescue shared a series of photographs of Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' former dog, Gordy, and wrote in its caption, "Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight."

Noting how the pup was adopted by Wilde "at 2 months old," the organization said that "after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, [Wilde] realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers."

"Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy's best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker," the post continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MaeDay Rescue said the decision to find Gordy a new home occurred after Wilde called the organization to discuss rehoming him.

The group, which said it was "involved in the decision," noted, "We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that's okay."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

MaeDay Rescue also celebrated Wilde's advocacy for rescue animals, stating that she re-homed Gordy "out of compassion and love for him."

"We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light," the organization concluded. "Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner. 🐶."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Deny 'Scurrilous' Claims from Nanny About Harry Styles Relationship

MaeDay Rescue's social media post came days after Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny alleged details about their breakup, including that Sudeikis, 47, was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's then-new relationship with Styles, 28.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," Wilde and Sudeikis said in response in a joint statement. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years, before PEOPLE reported in November 2020 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

After news of their split broke, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained at the time.

Related Articles
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Deny 'Scurrilous' Claims from Nanny About Harry Styles Relationship
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Thriving' Despite Nanny's Claims About Jason Sudeikis Split: Source
Grey Poupon Is Selling ‘Don’t Worry Dijon Mustard Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing
Grey Poupon Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon' Jars After Olivia Wilde Shared Her Salad Dressing Recipe
olivia-wilde-salad
Olivia Wilde Shares Her Special Salad Dressing Recipe in Response to Former Nanny's Allegations
jason sudeikis, Keeley Hazell, olivia wilde
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Weighs in on 'Heartburn' Salad Dressing Recipe Posted by Olivia Wilde
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)
Olivia Wilde Raves 'I Love My Life' While Discussing Her Work After Slamming Nanny's Claims
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudekis
Olivia Wilde Denies Leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles: 'Our Relationship Was Over Long Before'
09/22/2022 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA after a date night in New York City. The long time couple are going strong and were seen sharing a long kiss despite rumours of trouble. The pair enjoyed a night off after Harry completed 15 consecutive nights of his tour at Madison Square Garden. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spotted Kissing Ahead of 'Don't Worry Darling' Theater Debut
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out for 'Don't Worry Darling' Screening in NYC
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde on 'Deep Love' with Harry Styles: We 'Go Out of Our Way to Protect Our Relationship'
Olivia Wild with Otis and Daisy
Olivia Wilde on 'Reshaping' Her Family Following Jason Sudeikis Split: 'It's Tricky'
olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde Says She's Received 'Horrendous Insults' Telling Her She's a 'Terrible Mother'
Remy Greenville Humane Society
Dog Left Tied Outside S.C. Shelter with Note Saying She's Sick and to 'Put Down as Soon as Possible'
Sandy the senior shelter dog
Illinois Rescue Searching for a Home for 'Sweet' Senior Rescue Dog Who Adores Getting Tucked in