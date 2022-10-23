MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based non-profit animal rescue, is coming to Olivia Wilde's defense.

Shortly after the actress' former nanny claimed in a Daily Mail piece that Wilde, 38, abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with boyfriend Harry Styles, the animal organization refuted those claims and shared its side of the story.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, MaeDay Rescue shared a series of photographs of Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis' former dog, Gordy, and wrote in its caption, "Well, you may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight."

Noting how the pup was adopted by Wilde "at 2 months old," the organization said that "after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, [Wilde] realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers."

"Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy's best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker," the post continued.

MaeDay Rescue said the decision to find Gordy a new home occurred after Wilde called the organization to discuss rehoming him.

The group, which said it was "involved in the decision," noted, "We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that's okay."

MaeDay Rescue also celebrated Wilde's advocacy for rescue animals, stating that she re-homed Gordy "out of compassion and love for him."

"We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a Maeday adopter in a bad light," the organization concluded. "Thanks for adopting @oliviawilde and for being a responsible pet owner. 🐶."

MaeDay Rescue's social media post came days after Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny alleged details about their breakup, including that Sudeikis, 47, was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's then-new relationship with Styles, 28.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," Wilde and Sudeikis said in response in a joint statement. "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years, before PEOPLE reported in November 2020 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

After news of their split broke, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained at the time.