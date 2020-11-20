Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Each Year Thousands of Elephants Trek Hundreds of Miles for Food – and Now You Can Watch

Many of us may be staying at home this holiday season, but Animal Planet is ready to transport you to one of the most amazing animal events in the world.

Each year, thousands of elephants, young and old, trek over 650 miles from to the Okavango Delta in Botswana to feed on its lush vegetation. So instead of marches with penguins, Animal Planet is bringing their viewers Walking with Elephants, a three-part, three-hour special, which starts on Dec. 15 at 8 PM ET/PT, that explores this incredible pachyderm journey.

Explorer and conservationist Levison Wood serves as our guide on this upcoming adventure. In Walking with Elephants, he follows the animals on their challenging, dangerous, and ultimately rewarding migration to greener pastures. He is joined by local safari guide Kane Motswana, a San bushman who grew up near the wilds that the elephants stomp through each year. Motswana offers priceless insight into what the elephants must endure to complete the trip, including predators, poachers, and dehydration.

Viewers can expect Wood to encounter some danger as well as the first known human to complete the entire trek on the ground with the elephants. Woods hopes this upcoming special and his book The Last Giants: The Rise and Fall of the African Elephant, which also recounts this journey, raises awareness about these majestic animals, what they are capable of, and the help they need from humans.

