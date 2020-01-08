The Dog Bowl 2020 Starting Line-Up Proves Adult Canines Are Just as Cute as Puppy Bowl Players

Dog Bowl is back!

For the third year in a row, Animal Planet is shining a light on the athleticism and adorableness of older dogs by giving adult canines their own furry football game.

Like in the Puppy Bowl, two doggy teams will take to the field on Super Bowl weekend. Unlike Puppy Bowl, these pooch players range in age from 3-14 years old.

Sixty-five dogs from 32 different shelters make up Team Goldies and Team Oldies, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at all the talented canine competitors of Dog BOWL III’s starting lineup.

Make sure to tune-in to Animal Planet on Saturday, February 1 at 8PM ET/ PT to watch Dog Bowl III and to see which animal athlete takes home the Super Senior Award.