The Dog Bowl 2020 Starting Line-Up Proves Adult Canines Are Just as Cute as Puppy Bowl Players

For the third year in a row, Animal Planet is shining a light on the athleticism and adorableness of older dogs by giving adult canines their own furry football game.
Like in the Puppy Bowl, two doggy teams will take to the field on Super Bowl weekend. Unlike Puppy Bowl, these pooch players range in age from 3-14 years old.
Sixty-five dogs from 32 different shelters make up Team Goldies and Team Oldies, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at all the talented canine competitors of Dog BOWL III’s starting lineup.
Make sure to tune-in to Animal Planet on Saturday, February 1 at 8PM ET/ PT to watch Dog Bowl III and to see which animal athlete takes home the Super Senior Award.
WENDY
WAVERLY
Team: Goldies
Rescue: Paw Works of Camarillo, California
TIA
Team: Goldies
Rescue: Providence Animal Clinic of Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania
TEXAS
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Villalobos Rescue Center of New Orleans, Louisiana
TEDDY
Team: Goldies
Rescue: Rescue Dogs Rock NYC of New York, New York
SALLY
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue of St. Cloud, Florida
RICO
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Vanderpump Dogs of Los Angeles, California
PRINCESS
LULU
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Double J Dog Ranch of Hauser, Idaho
ETHEL
MACK
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee
GRUMPY
Team: Goldies
Rescue: Long Island Bulldog Rescue of Stony Brook, New York
LIL RICKY
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Bill Berloni Theatrical Animals
AVALON
DAISY
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center of Elwood, New York
HUNTER
Team: Goldies
Rescue: Villalobos Rescue Center of New Orleans, Louisiana
DEKA
HONEY
Team: Goldies
Rescue: 1Love4Animals, Inc of Southeastern, Pennsylvania
DAYO
HITCH
Team: Goldies
Rescue: PupStarz Rescue of New York, New York
CHATTER
Team: Oldies
Rescue: Adopt-A-Dog of Armonk, New York