The Dog Bowl 2020 Starting Line-Up Proves Adult Canines Are Just as Cute as Puppy Bowl Players

Dog Bowl is similar to Puppy Bowl, except for the fact that all the pooch players are 3-14 years oldnews
By Kelli Bender
January 08, 2020 10:00 AM

Animal Planet

Dog Bowl is back

For the third year in a row, Animal Planet is shining a light on the athleticism and adorableness of older dogs by giving adult canines their own furry football game. 

Like in the Puppy Bowl, two doggy teams will take to the field on Super Bowl weekend. Unlike Puppy Bowl, these pooch players range in age from 3-14 years old. 

Sixty-five dogs from 32 different shelters make up Team Goldies and Team Oldies, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at all the talented canine competitors of Dog BOWL III’s starting lineup. 

Make sure to tune-in to Animal Planet on Saturday, February 1 at 8PM ET/ PT to watch Dog Bowl III and to see which animal athlete takes home the Super Senior Award. 

WENDY

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary of Upper Freehold Township, New Jersey

3 of 24

WAVERLY

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies 

Rescue: Paw Works of Camarillo, California

TIA

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies 

Rescue: Providence Animal Clinic of Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania

TEXAS

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies

Rescue: Villalobos Rescue Center of New Orleans, Louisiana

TEDDY

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies 

Rescue: Rescue Dogs Rock NYC of New York, New York 

SALLY 

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue of St. Cloud, Florida

 

RICO

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies

Rescue: Vanderpump Dogs of Los Angeles, California

PRINCESS

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge of Oakland, New Jersey

LULU

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies

Rescue: Double J Dog Ranch of Hauser, Idaho

ETHEL 

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: Rescue City NYC of New York, New York

MACK

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies

Rescue: Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

GRUMPY

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: Long Island Bulldog Rescue of Stony Brook, New York

LIL RICKY

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Bill Berloni Theatrical Animals

AVALON

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: Rescue City NYC of New York, New York

DAISY

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center of Elwood, New York

HUNTER

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: Villalobos Rescue Center of New Orleans, Louisiana

DEKA

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Ninna’s Road to Rescue of Benton, Louisiana 

HONEY

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies 

Rescue: 1Love4Animals, Inc of Southeastern, Pennsylvania

DAYO

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies

Rescue: Ninna’s Road to Rescue of Benton, Louisiana 

HITCH 

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: PupStarz Rescue of New York, New York

CHATTER

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Adopt-A-Dog of Armonk, New York

GUS

Animal Planet

Team: Goldies

Rescue: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge of Oakland, New Jersey

BUDDY

Animal Planet

Team: Oldies 

Rescue: Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary of Upper Freehold Township, New Jersey

