Animal Charity Installs Feeding Stations Across Ukraine to Help Pets Abandoned During War

N.Y. Charity Installs Animal Feeding Stations Across Ukraine to Help Pets Abandoned During War

A New York-based charity is lending a helping hand to pets abandoned during the war in Ukraine by installing emergency feeding stations across the country in an effort to keep animals fed.

Paws of War has distributed over seven tons of food and supplies in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in late February, according to a Wednesday press release from the nonprofit.

To do so, Paws of War — founded in 2014 in Nesconset, New York — built and placed hundreds of emergency feeding stations across Ukraine. The organization "quickly made" the feeders in the wake of Russia's attack on its western neighbor but is struggling to keep them filled due to high demand.

Now, Paws of War is asking the public for help as it seeks donations "to help support its Ukraine mission of helping pets and people."

According to Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War, "some families have 20 dogs and 40 cats taken into their homes because they can't bear to see them starving and suffering."

"It's so important that we are in Ukraine talking to the people there, giving them the help they need to help themselves and the poor suffering animals left behind," he said of the "very sad" situation in the release.

He continued, "Most of these people are humble, with modest living conditions, but they are very pet friendly. They have opened their hearts and their homes to try and stop the suffering."

Paws of War was among the first organizations to reach Ukraine and provide food and supplies to its people and their pets who remained in the country following Russia's first attacks, per the charity's release.

One Ukrainian local named Daria is trying to feed at least 50 different cats daily despite only having one cat herself before the invasion. Paws of Wars has stepped in to help Daria feed both her cats and herself.

"Until Paws of War was able to bring me food, I would scavenge around empty houses and garbage looking for scraps of food, anything I could find," Daria said in a statement for Paws of War's release.

"Now I can give these poor cats a chance to survive," she continued, "and God willing, I can get them to a safe home one day."

Hunger has become a significant concern for the people and pets living in Ukraine.

"Everywhere you look there are animals, once someone's pet, roaming the streets desperate to find any morsel of food," Paws of War said in its news release.

In addition to helping keep people and pets fed, Paws of War "relies on volunteers at the borders of Ukraine in Romania and Poland to purchase and deliver supplies, assist refugees' animals and meet with heartbroken Ukrainians surrendering their beloved pets before they continue their uncertain journeys."

Misseri said one young girl volunteers encountered was holding her goldfish bowl. "People there are close to their animals. They were traveling for two days," he said in Wednesday's release.

Anyone interested in supporting Paws of War's efforts in Ukraine can learn more at the organization's website.