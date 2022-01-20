10 'Awe-Struck' Animal Charities that Received Over $30K in Donations from the Betty White Challenge

Along with being a celebrated TV icon, Betty White was known for her lifelong love for animals. Throughout her career, White supported numerous animal welfare and conservation efforts — even assisting with a sea otter surgery. After the actress' death on Dec. 31 at age 99, fans quickly started an online movement called the Betty White Challange as a way to remember the star. The challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters, rescues, and other animal welfare organizations on Jan. 17, which would've been White's 100th birthday. The results of the challenge show White's lasting influence. On Monday, animal rescues and charities worldwide received thousands in donations from Betty White's countless fans.

Read on to see some of the biggest donations animal groups received from the inspiring Betty White Challenge.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA)

GLAZA, the charity arm of the Los Angeles zoo, received $70,389 in donations on Monday as part of the Betty White Challenge, and over $90,000 in donations in White's honor overall.