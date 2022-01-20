10 'Awe-Struck' Animal Charities that Received Over $30K in Donations from the Betty White Challenge
Countless animal groups worldwide received donations on Jan. 17, which would've been Betty White's 100th birthday, as part of the Betty White Challenge
Along with being a celebrated TV icon, Betty White was known for her lifelong love for animals. Throughout her career, White supported numerous animal welfare and conservation efforts — even assisting with a sea otter surgery. After the actress' death on Dec. 31 at age 99, fans quickly started an online movement called the Betty White Challange as a way to remember the star. The challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters, rescues, and other animal welfare organizations on Jan. 17, which would've been White's 100th birthday. The results of the challenge show White's lasting influence. On Monday, animal rescues and charities worldwide received thousands in donations from Betty White's countless fans.
Read on to see some of the biggest donations animal groups received from the inspiring Betty White Challenge.
The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA)
GLAZA, the charity arm of the Los Angeles zoo, received $70,389 in donations on Monday as part of the Betty White Challenge, and over $90,000 in donations in White's honor overall.
The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA)
According to a Facebook post from the BCSPCA, the Canada-based animal shelter was "awe-struck" after it "raised over $400,000 in donations" through the Betty White Challenge.
"We reached out to Betty's team to let her know what an amazing impact she has had for BC animals, they were thrilled and knew she would be too," the shelter wrote in their post announcing the impressive figure.
The Calgary Humane Society
Another Canadian animal rescue saw generosity on Monday that left the shelter "speechless."
A tweet from the Calgary Humane Society notes that the rescue received over $91,000 in Betty White Challenge donations.
The Nashville Humane Association
After counting their Betty White Challenge donations on Tuesday morning, Tennessee's Nashville Humane Association found that they received over $50,000 in donations in White's honor, The Tennessean reported.
The Wisconsin Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society posted a big "Thank You!" to White and her fans on Facebook after receiving over $60,000 from more than 1,600 Betty White Challenge donations.
"This tremendous wake of kindness will help countless animals and the people who love them," the shelter added in the post.
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
As of Tuesday morning, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando received more than $50,500 in donations as part of the Betty White Challenge.
Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly)
ACCT Philly asked their supporters to consider donating $5 or five hours of their time to the shelter for the Betty White Challenge and received close to $50,000 in response, according to WPVI.
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS)
"We are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of support inspired by Betty White's life's mission to help animals," MHHS CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, said in a statement shared on the shelter's Facebook. "More than $50,000 was donated to us by over 1,500 donors, showing what a truly grassroots movement and gesture of pure love and admiration it was."
Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS)
In a Thursday Facebook post, VCAS shared it was aiming for "a modest fundraising goal of $10,000" on Monday but ended up receiving "an extraordinary $51,510" in donations from the Betty White Challenge.
"We were both surprised and honored by the massive outpour of support," the shelter added.
The Dottie's Yard Fund
To honor a fellow animal lover, Trisha Yearwood took part in the Betty White Challenge, helping talkshoplive raise funds for the Dottie's Yard Fund with a live stream on Monday. Ahead of the live stream fundraiser, both Yearwood and e-commerce site talkshoplive agreed to match donations from the event up to $10,000. The live stream made "over $24K in 15 minutes," according to Yearwood, and ended up raising more than $38,000.