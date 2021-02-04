Ohio Pet Rescue Jokes They're Looking for a 'Jerk' Owner to Adopt 'Borderline Tolerable' Cat

"Creature would most likely be a good mouser," the shelter said about the adorable-yet-feisty feline

Even grumpy cats deserve a loving home — just ask One of a Kind Pet Rescue!

The Akron, Ohio-based nonprofit is looking for a responsible (and preferably not affection-needing) owner to adopt one of its kitties who, according to a Jan. 25 post on the rescue's Facebook page, isn't the most open to cuddles.

"Let's be real for a moment. Creature is not warm and cuddly. She is not cute and lovable," the rescue joked, alongside a photo of the black, yellow-eyed feline glaring at the camera. "She is borderline tolerable on most days. She can't stand affection and really thinks we are all just the annoying source of her food."

"But that may change in a home. Or it may not. She may be a good hunter. Either way, we would like a comfy home for her," they added, concluding in jest, "If you are jerk maybe the two of you would get along?"

Image zoom Creature the cat | Credit: One of A Kind Pet Rescue/Facebook

In the comments section, the group went on to share a video of Creature reacting to someone at the pet rescue who tried to gently engage her.

"Hi, how are you today?" a sweet voice asks in the clip before a hand reaches out in Creature's direction — only to be swatted away immediately.

"Oh, not good, huh?" the worker responds gently as Creature crouches back down on her blanket.

Many Facebook users replied with sympathy for the cat and interest in adopting Creature, with one writing, "I would love to give her a stable and healthy home."

"I work from home and live with an almost 8yr old kitty named Tom," the user continued. "Tom has brain damage from his previous owner and used to be extremely combative — with tons of love and patience he's become a happier and healthier little jerk, whom I believe would get along well with Creature. I am absolutely interested in adopting her, please consider me and Tom."

In Creature's listing on One of a Kind's website, the shelter describes the cat — who is about 6 years old, and was found as a stray — as being "good with cats" but "not good with kids," as well as housetrained and still available for adoption.

"Creature prefers not to have company of any kind," the listing adds. "She doesn't care to socialize with the other kitties in her room, and definitely doesn't care for human affection. Creature would most likely be a good mouser."