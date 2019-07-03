Angler Reels In Record-Breaking, 231-Lb. Carp in Thailand: 'It Was Nerve-Wracking'

Image zoom JohnHarvey/BNPS

How’s this for a “reel-y” great catch?

A British angler pulled in the world’s biggest Siamese carp after battling the record-breaking fish for more than an hour in a Thai lagoon.

John Harvey, 42, managed to capture the 231-lb. carp, also known as a giant carp or giant barb, after struggling for an hour and 20 minutes to reel in its massive weight.

“As soon as it took the bait I knew it was going to be a big fish,” he told the Daily Mirror. “It wasn’t fighting against me too hard, it was the weight of the carp that was the real challenge. It was like dragging a huge weight through the water.”

Harvey, a property investor who has lived in Thailand for more than a decade, said he was fraught with anxiety during the entire ordeal for fear of accidentally throwing away his prize.

“It was nerve-wracking because I didn’t want to make a mistake,” he said. “It was absolutely enormous, the pictures do not do it justice at all. It was so difficult to even get a proper grip on the fish, it was huge.”

The Mirror reports that Harvey’s carp, caught at the Palm Tree Lagoon at Chedi Hak in Thailand, outweighs the previous record holder by 10 pounds.

The man said he celebrated by buying everyone around him a beer.

“Being a world record holder is the only claim to fame I’ll ever have – I’ve been showing everyone the pictures of the fish since I caught it,” he said.

The Siamese carp is native to Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, and is considered critically endangered by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

The fish’s decreasing population is due to water pollution, river traffic, and overfishing, according to National Geographic.