Andy Cohen Is Here to End the Stigma Around Senior Dogs

It’s hard to accept that, just like you, your furry friend grows older with each passing day.

“No one wants to think of their dog as being a senior,” Andy Cohen told PEOPLE about every dog owner’s wish for their canine to live forever.

“I recently found out something that over 80% of people who have dogs 7 years and older don’t realize, which is that their dog is a senior,” the new dad, 51, added about a recent study.

Instead of denying the reality that his own 7-year-old dog, his beloved rescue Wacha, was now in the senior stage of his life, Cohen embraced the new distinction and switched his pooch to senior dog food.

“I switched him to Purina ONE Vibrant Maturity for the last 6 weeks and it’s been great,” the Watch What Happens Live host shared.

Dog foods like Cohen’s choice are designed to provide senior dogs with the vitamins, minerals and nutrients they need to keep a bright mind, healthy coat and active body as they age.

This is especially important to Cohen, who wants to keep Wacha’s puppy-like energy and love for beach runs alive and thriving for as long as possible.

“That’s why important for people to know what stage of life their dog is in, because their behavior can be misleading,” Cohen said.

To help other senior dogs stay alert and active, Cohen has team up with Purina ONE and Petfinder on a project to help senior shelter dogs.

From now until October 31, for every pet owner that signs up for the Purina ONE 28-Day Challenge at www.PurinaONE.com/Andy, Purina ONE will donate a $1 to the Petfinder Foundation. These donations (up to $28,000) will got to help animal rescues that care for and adopt out senior dogs.