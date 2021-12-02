Andy Cohen placed Wacha in a new home in May 2020 after the rescue dog showed "occasional random signs of aggression"

Andy Cohen Reunites with His Dog Wacha After Rehoming Him: 'Got to See an Old Friend Today'

Andy Cohen and Wacha have reunited!

On Wednesday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared via Instagram that he and the rescue dog were together again.

"♥️Got to see an old friend today ♥️," Cohen captioned the sweet photo, in which he smiled as Wacha licked his face.

The Bravo star was last seen with Wacha in May, a year after he shared his decision to place him in a new home in Connecticut after the pooch displayed "some occasional random signs of aggression" that "could be catastrophic for" his son Benjamin Allen, who was 15 months old at the time.

"After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha. The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone," Cohen captioned an Instagram video of him and Wacha in May 2020.

"I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him — let's be honest, when don't I think of him — it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha," Cohen concluded.

The following month, Cohen delivered the first update on Wacha. "It was the unanimous view that I should find a very happy home for him," he said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"The thing I want you guys to know is that Wacha is happy. He is happy," Cohen told listeners. "Wacha is going to stay in my life — that's what I want you guys to know — this dog is going to stay in my life. He is a part of my life."

In October 2020, he posted an Instagram Story of them walking the streets of New York City together.

"Reunited with my buddy today!" he said in the first clip. "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."