Andy Cohen Reunites with 'Beautiful' Dog Wacha 1 Year After Placing Him in Another Home

Andy Cohen previously said the rescue dog had shown "some occasional random signs of aggression" that could prove "catastrophic" for his toddler, Benjamin Allen

Andy Cohen has reunited with his furry friend, Wacha.

On Wednesday, the Bravo personality, 52, shared a video of himself taking his former dog for a walk around the block.

"It is my absolute lucky day today because I get to visit with my No. 1," Cohen said on his Instagram Story, before panning the camera down to the beagle-foxhound mix. "Hey Wacha, say hi to the people!"

"We miss you, Wacha!" the Watch What Happens Live host continued, as Wacha ran over to lick Cohen's face.

"It's a good day today, it's also beautiful out," Cohen said, kissing the pup on his head. "And this dog is beautiful."

The sweet reunion comes a year after Cohen announced his decision to place Wacha in another home following "some occasional random signs of aggression" from the rescue dog that could prove "catastrophic" for son Benjamin Allen, now 2.

"No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted," Cohen explained in an Instagram post. "After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him."

"We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone," he wrote at the time. "I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family."

Added Cohen, "When I think of him - let's be honest, when don't I think of him - it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other."

In June, Cohen shared on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show that Wacha is "happy" with his new home and the two have reunited several times since the pooch's move to Connecticut.