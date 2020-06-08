"It’s just not anything I could have imagined would happen, but it did," Andy Cohen said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy

Andy Cohen Gives Update on Wacha the Dog After Rehoming Him: 'He Is Happy'

Andy Cohen's longtime furry friend is "happy" at his new home.

The Watch Watch Happens Live host, 51, gave an update about his pup Wacha on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday, telling listeners that the rescue dog — who Cohen previously said showed "some occasional random signs of aggression" — has been doing very well since he was rehomed.

Though Cohen did not get into specifics about the incident that led to his decision to relocate Wacha, he did say that “it was a real moment where I had to look at where we had been and where we could go with the dog."

"And it was the unanimous view that I should find a very happy home for him," he said, explaining that he had consulted many respected figures in the animal rescue community — including dog trainer Brandon McMillan — before making the tough decision. "Brandon was like, 'Andy, if something happens, you are going to have to put him down.' "

As the father to 16-month-old son Benjamin Allen, Cohen said McMillan had asked him: "'How will you be able to live with yourself if you kept him in the home and then something happened with you and Ben and then you had to put him down?'"

"That obviously is the untenable situation that I couldn't have lived with," the Bravo star explained.

Cohen went on to say that he has visited Wacha since the pup's big move to Connecticut.

"The thing I want you guys to0 know is that Wacha is happy," he told fans. "He is happy."

"I took him out for an hour walk, which is what I plan to do now, I plan to see him still," Cohen continued, adding that Wacha's new owner said "there were no signs that he was depressed or feeling any kind of way" following the visit.

Still, Cohen said having to relocate Wacha was "such a heartbreak."

"My heart was broken," he said. "It’s a heartbreaker. Wacha is going to stay in my life — that’s what I want you guys to know — this dog is going to stay in my life. He is a part of my life. It’s just not anything I could have imagined would happen, but it did."

Image zoom Andy Cohen with son Benjamin and dog Wacha Andy Cohen/Instagram

Cohen first opened up about his decision to place Wacha in a new home in late May, writing in an Instagram post that the dog's presence in his home could prove "catastrophic" for his young son.

"I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy," Cohen wrote, calling the pooch his "pride and joy."

"When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression," he continued. "No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted."

However, after "an incident a few months ago," Cohen said that "numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him."

"He is thriving," the producer added of his four-legged companion. "We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone."