Andrea Barber Helps Woman Find the Perfect Pup After Calling Off Her Wedding on Celebrity Pet Matchmaker

Andrea Barber finishes her journey of connecting loving families with a new furry friend until the end.

The Fuller House star, 44, hosts the final episode of Celebrity Pet Matchmaker, a new four-part series sponsored by the PEDIGREE Foundation and streaming exclusively on PEOPLE's digital platforms. In the series, Barber takes viewers inside the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California and helps families find their newest furry addition to their family.

In the fourth and final episode of the series, airing July 22, Barber meets sisters Anafrancesca and Brittany, who are looking to find a new furry pal for Anafrancesca. Anafrancesca has two pups at home, Apollo and Bailey, who she says both supported her through a difficult medical situation, as well as her wedding being called off last year.

"My dogs did help me get through a tough breakup and all the loss that comes with," Anafrancesca says. "Apollo and Bailey really stepped up in ways I didn't even imagine them capable of."

Anafrancesca adopted Apollo, a Shepherd-Boxer mix, from Helen Woodward about five years ago; Bailey, her other pooch, is also a Shepherd-Boxer mix. She's looking for a dog that's mid- to large- size, active, and under six months old.

Barber proceeds to show the sisters three contenders that want to steal their hearts: Einstein, a Shepherd blend, Mishka, a Husky and Australian Kelpie mix, and Kuma, an Australian Shepherd mix. The sisters then deliberate to figure out which would be a good fit for their family, but there's a surprising twist. (You will have to watch to find out what it is!)

Anafrancesca brought home one pup, but there are many shelter dogs still available at Helen Woodward that are looking for a loving home. These dogs are supported through the PEDIGREE Foundation's grant program that strives to support organizations and nonprofits that seek to rescue and place dogs in loving homes.