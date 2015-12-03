And Now For Your Regularly Scheduled Update on the Columbus Zoo's Polar Bear Cub

Alex Heigl
December 02, 2015 07:16 PM

So, about a month ago, the Columbus Zoo in Ohio got a new baby polar bear.

Wanna see some pictures?

Haha, of course you do, it’s a 25-day-old polar bear.

The little girl is being hand-reared currently, 24 hours a day, and getting fed every three hours, which sounds great to us.

She’s currently just a hair over 14 inches long and the zoo staff is waiting for her to open her eyes, which should happen in approximately five days, according to their Facebook post.

ALSO, LOOK AT HER LITTLE BELLY. LOOK AT HOW PERFECTLY ROUND IT IS.

This has been your regularly schedule update on a Midwestern zoo’s new polar bear cub.

