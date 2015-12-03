So, about a month ago, the Columbus Zoo in Ohio got a new baby polar bear.

Wanna see some pictures?

Haha, of course you do, it’s a 25-day-old polar bear.

The little girl is being hand-reared currently, 24 hours a day, and getting fed every three hours, which sounds great to us.

She’s currently just a hair over 14 inches long and the zoo staff is waiting for her to open her eyes, which should happen in approximately five days, according to their Facebook post.

ALSO, LOOK AT HER LITTLE BELLY. LOOK AT HOW PERFECTLY ROUND IT IS.

This has been your regularly schedule update on a Midwestern zoo’s new polar bear cub.