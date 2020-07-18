Ana de Armas is also a dog mom to Elvis

Meet Salsa! Ana de Armas Introduces Her New Adorable Puppy: 'Welcome to the Family'

Ana de Armas is officially a dog mom of two!

On Friday, the Knives Out star revealed the newest addition to her family: a puppy named Salsa!

The actress, 32, introduced Salsa to her followers with a series of adorable photos on Instagram, including a picture of de Armas and the puppy cuddling together outside.

"Welcome to the family Salsa 🌸💕," she announced.

The puppy is a mixture of brown, black, and white fur and has a spotted pink and black nose.

In one of the photos, Salsa lets out a big yawn as he flashes his puppy eyes to the camera.

In another image, de Armas is seen taking a selfie with Salsa as the two lay outside in the grass.

Salsa received lots of love and welcoming wishes from many of the actress' followers.

"Aww!! What an angel!❤️," wrote actress Freida Pinto, while French model Gaia Weiss wrote, "Yess! Sweet 😍."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in Knives Out alongside de Armas, was surprised to see the news, writing, "Wait WHAT."

Salsa joins the actress' adorable dog, Elvis, who she has often been seen taking on walks with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. The pair has been spotted numerous times out in Los Angeles.

Affleck and de Armas have been linked since early March when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. They met for the first time while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans weeks earlier. The two headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.