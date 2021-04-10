Dogs Love These Indestructible Chew Toys, and They’re on Sale at Amazon with a Secret Code

Profile Menu
If you're one of the many people who decided to bring a furry friend home during the pandemic, you know how fun and interesting life can be with them by your side. No matter what your pet's origin story is, all pets need toys to ease stress and stay entertained. According to The Humane Society of the United States, the chew and squeaky toys are actually a "necessity" to keep your pets happy and healthy. Luckily, the Amzpets Dog Toys variety pack has everything you need — and it's 15 percent off on Amazon with a secret code this weekend.
The $20 Amzpets variety pack is filled with dog toys for every kind of pet. Amazon shoppers love that the set comes with 10 different canine toys from squeakers to chewing ropes, giving their doggos something new to play with every time. Your pet can choose from four chewing rope toys, three toss balls, two squeaky toys, and one rubber bone. And pet owners say it gives them "hours of fun."
Buy It! Amzpets Dog Toys, $19.54 with code DOGTOYS15 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Just a heads up: Multiple shoppers say their dogs are especially obsessed with the cute carrot squeaky toy, which makes a fun noise that's sure to keep your pup entertained. However, if your dog is more of a chewer, leave it to these rope toys to do "the trick" (and save your furniture).
"I almost felt like playing with the toys myself!" writes one Amazon shopper. "No matter what your dog likes, there is a toy for him or her. Something that squeaks? Check! Something soft for cuddling? Check. Something to satisfy the urges that come with teething? Check."
And because durability is just as important as cuteness, you'll be happy to know that reviewers are blown away by the quality of the toys included. Ideal for small dogs and babies, the "rugged and strong" ropes and balls — a.k.a. indestructible dog toys — hold up against even "chew-happy puppies." One shopper even says that these are "the first toys my aggressive chewer cannot defeat!"
"My one-year-old beagle destroys toys faster than I can replace them," the shopper continues. "He will obliterate a stuffed toy within 20 minutes. This brand came highly rated and three months later, I am still thrilled with my choice."
"Cannot believe the quality of each of the toys," writes another. "They are top quality. These would each cost a lot if purchased separately at a retail store. You cannot go wrong purchasing the assortment!"
Shoppers love the set so much, many have already bought a second pack for on-the-go play. If you're looking for a new set of toys for your best friend, choose the Amzpets Dog Toys that are 15 percent off on Amazon right now until April 12.
