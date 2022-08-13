Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now

People who love dogs also tend to love spoiling them.

After all, dogs are loyal companions, ready to greet you when you get home at the end of a long day. So there really never is a wrong time to treat your pup to some brand new toys, and shoppers are loving a 10-piece dog toy set from Amazon that you can snag on sale right now.

The AMZpets Dog Toy Set comes with a fun variety of toys to keep your dog entertained for hours. The set has two plush toys, two rope toys, three rope balls, a rubber bone, and (of course!) a squeaky toy.

The set is meant for puppies or dogs on the small or medium side. Shoppers have said the toy rope toys last for weeks or more and other reviewers noted that the toys are "good for heavy chewers." Plus, this toy bundle is currently marked down: Just check the box for a clippable coupon that'll save you $10 off the set at checkout. It's a great value, especially since the coupon lowers the price to just $2 per toy.

Having a variety of toys means your dog will be anything but bored. One five-star reviewer shared that they've bought this toy set twice for their "large dog and he loves them" as the toys keep their dog "occupied for an hour or two" at a time. Another shopper raved that the toys are "super great quality" and that their "furry friend approves." That seal of approval is hard to beat!

Your pup is sure to go crazy for this set of 10 toys. Keep your dog entertained while you cook dinner, or spend some quality one-on-one time with them playing a game of fetch. Either way, you're bound to have a tail-wagging, happy dog once these arrive at your doorstep.



