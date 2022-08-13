Pet Owners Say Their Pups Can Play with This Dog Toy Set for Hours — and They're Just $2 Apiece Right Now

The toys are even “good for heavy chewers”

By Brittany VanDerBill
Published on August 13, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

AMZpets Dog Toys
Photo: Amazon

People who love dogs also tend to love spoiling them.

After all, dogs are loyal companions, ready to greet you when you get home at the end of a long day. So there really never is a wrong time to treat your pup to some brand new toys, and shoppers are loving a 10-piece dog toy set from Amazon that you can snag on sale right now.

The AMZpets Dog Toy Set comes with a fun variety of toys to keep your dog entertained for hours. The set has two plush toys, two rope toys, three rope balls, a rubber bone, and (of course!) a squeaky toy.

The set is meant for puppies or dogs on the small or medium side. Shoppers have said the toy rope toys last for weeks or more and other reviewers noted that the toys are "good for heavy chewers." Plus, this toy bundle is currently marked down: Just check the box for a clippable coupon that'll save you $10 off the set at checkout. It's a great value, especially since the coupon lowers the price to just $2 per toy.

AMZpets Dog Toys
Amazon

Buy It! AMZPets Dog Toy Set, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Having a variety of toys means your dog will be anything but bored. One five-star reviewer shared that they've bought this toy set twice for their "large dog and he loves them" as the toys keep their dog "occupied for an hour or two" at a time. Another shopper raved that the toys are "super great quality" and that their "furry friend approves." That seal of approval is hard to beat!

Your pup is sure to go crazy for this set of 10 toys. Keep your dog entertained while you cook dinner, or spend some quality one-on-one time with them playing a game of fetch. Either way, you're bound to have a tail-wagging, happy dog once these arrive at your doorstep.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Semaxe Luxury 8-Piece Towel Set
Shoppers Think They're in a 5-Star Hotel When They Use These Towels — and They're on Sale Right Now
Welhome Franklin Premium | 4 Piece Bath Towel Set
The 'Wonderfully Absorbent' Towels Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear by Are on Sale Right Now
LUCID Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
A Set of Breathable Memory Foam Pillows That Amazon Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon
dog toys
Amazon Is Packed with Great Deals on Interactive Dog Toys — and Prices Are Under $16
Honeywell Fresh Breeze Tower Fan
Stop the Sweat: This On-Sale Tower Fan Makes Rooms 'Feel Significantly Cooler'
Oprah Prime Day
A Few of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Pet deals round-up
Amazon Prime Day Hasn't Even Started, but We Found 40 Incredible Deals for Pets — Up to 66% Off
Multipet Lamb Chop Squeaky Plush Dog Toy
Dogs Everywhere Are Obsessing Over This Lamb Chop Plush Toy, and It's on Sale for as Little as $5
Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs, Medium Size Cool Pad
This Best-Selling Cooling Dog Mat Is on Sale at Amazon, and Pet Owners Swear by It for Summer
Early Prime Member Coupons
Amazon Has Hundreds of Secret Coupons That Only Prime Members Can Access — Here Are the 10 Best Right Now
shampoo bars
10 Shampoo Bars That Convinced Customers to Ditch Plastic Bottles, All on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Turtleneck Dogs Pullover Knit
9 Dog Sweaters Amazon Shoppers Love for Keeping Their Pups Warm — Starting at $10
Playology Dog Bone
PSA: This 'Indestructible' Dog Toy for Aggressive Chewers Is Just $15 on Amazon
Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, Donut Dog Bed
Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
Early Amazon Deals Under $30
Tons of Discounted Summer Styles Are Hiding on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Here Are the Best Under-$30 Deals
Flattering Swimsuits Sale Tout
Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits and Bikinis Are on Sale for Nearly 50% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day