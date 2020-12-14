Amy Schumer Introduces New Pet Fish Named After Goldie Hawn and Below Deck 's Captain Sandy

Amy Schumer has some "big news."

On Sunday, the comedian introduced her 10.3 million Instagram followers to her two newest family members: two goldfish.

"Big news @goldiehawn and @captainsandrayawn 🐠" Schumer, 39, wrote alongside a video of the finned duo swimming around a tank filled with blue rocks and other accessories.

The caption reveals that the actress decided to name her two fish after two famous blondes – recent PEOPLE cover star Goldie Hawn and Captain Sandy Yawn, known for her role on the reality series Below Deck Mediterranean.

"I would like to announce our family has got two new additions," an off-camera Schumer says in the video.

"The little one is Captain Sandy in an homage to Below Deck and the bigger one is Goldie Hawn," she added.

Goldie and Sandy join Schumer, her husband Chris Fischer, and their son Gene David.

Schumer shared in August that she and Fischer don't have plans to add any more kids to their family in the near future.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," Schumer said in August. "We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now."