Amy Roloff Reveals Her Rescue Dog Died 2 Days Before Wedding to Chris Marek: 'I'm Still So Sad'

The days leading up to Amy Roloff's wedding were met with mixed emotions — for the Little People, Big World star had lost her beloved rescue dog, Felix, just two days before the nuptials.

Roloff, 57, opened up about her canine companion's death on her Instagram last week, writing alongside photos of the pup, "This is a hard post for me. Im not even sure what to say."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My little fella Felix fell suddenly ill and past [sic] away the Thursday Before our wedding in August," Roloff continued. "With my wedding two days away I didn't have time to grieve. I was devastated and couldn't believe he was gone."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Pets We Lost in 2021

The TLC personality said that even after "a month and a half I'm still so sad."

"I miss him so much," she added. "Felix you will always be the best dog and furry friend. You were loved 💙🐾💙 and always will be."

Roloff concluded her post with the hashtags: "#myrescuedog #loveyouforever #hewassixyearsold #bestdogsever #willmissyou."

Amy Roloff Credit: Amy Roloff/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Roloff married now-husband Chris Marek on Aug. 28 at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The wedding was attended by 146 of their closest family and friends — including her four children with ex-husband Matt Roloff: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 28, and youngest son Jacob, 24.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," she previously told PEOPLE of her nuptials. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," she added. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Explain Why They Didn't Invite Her Ex Matt to Their Wedding

For the ceremony, Roloff also paid tribute to her later mother by incorporating a special piece of jewelry into her wedding look, which included a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection and sparkly pumps.