Homeland Actress Amy Hargreaves on Her Third Child, Fred the Dog: 'He's the Best of Both Worlds'

Fred the Puerto Rico rescue pooch is Amy Hargreaves’ first dog — and third child.

The Homeland actress adopted the 8-year-old black Lab mix with her family about five years ago.

“We knew we wanted to adopt a dog,” Hargreaves tells PeopleTV. “It was important to us to rescue a dog, since so many dogs don’t have homes.”

She and her family fell in love with Fred after seeing his photo on the website of Puerto Rican animal rescue El Faro de los Animales. Fred was one of a litter of 11 that arrived at the shelter when they were just puppies.

After waiting to find a forever family for three years, Fred was flown out to New York to meet Hargreaves, who was smitten with the canine after just one hour.

While Fred may seem pretty relaxed in the clip above, his mom says he always gets excited when anyone comes to visit, and that he is also very empathetic, making him “the best of both worlds.”