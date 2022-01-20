Puppy Trainers Love This Waterproof Cover That Protects Furniture from Damage

As much as pet parents might love their dogs and cats, they're probably not huge fans of the pet hair said animals can leave all over the house. Unless you have a low-shedding breed, you might find a need to constantly change furniture covers, bed sheets, and linens just to rid your living space of pet hair. Even having a powerful vacuum that can suck up all the pet hair stuck to your furniture might not be enough to keep your furniture looking brand new, so that's where an additional pet cover that you can easily wash comes in handy.