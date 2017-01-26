America's Zoos Are Battling in a #CuteAnimalTweetOff, Where We All Win

Here’s a battle we can all get behind.

This week, zoos across America took part in an adorable animal showdown on Twitter, where each zoo tried to one up the next by tweeting out increasingly precious photos of their residents.

No zoo was declared the winner, instead the entire world was declared the winner, because there is no arguing with adorable animals.

The online war started off simple and sweet, with the National Zoo announcing the arrival of a grey seal pup, complete with aww-inducing photo.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Good Samaritan @SarahJanetHill got things going with a shout out to the Virginia Aquarium, daring it to make a move. The zoo responded by doubling down with a shot that featured not one, but two cute critters.

Shots fired! The National Zoo quickly retorted with another photo, and soon zoos and aquariums from all across the country were jumping on the hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff to share their contributions.

Take a look at the magic one tweet can produce.

Here we have an otterly adorable submission to #CuteAnimalTweetOff #OtterlyAdorable pic.twitter.com/GQzgUP19BQ — Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) January 25, 2017

I got here as fast as I could… #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/wPWHHoPaS1 — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017

Can we #TBT to yesterday's #CuteAnimalTweetOff? May its memory bring us all the warm fuzzies forever. pic.twitter.com/TsZ7mDfnJz — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) January 26, 2017

#CuteAnimalTweetOff because who doesn't love a baby blue duiker to brighten up the day! pic.twitter.com/AmlQYsDfQa — The Birmingham Zoo (@BirminghamZoo) January 25, 2017