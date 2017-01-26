America's Zoos Are Battling in a #CuteAnimalTweetOff, Where We All Win

CARSTEN REHDER/AFP/Getty
placeholder
Kelli Bender
January 26, 2017 12:43 PM

Here’s a battle we can all get behind.

This week, zoos across America took part in an adorable animal showdown on Twitter, where each zoo tried to one up the next by tweeting out increasingly precious photos of their residents.

No zoo was declared the winner, instead the entire world was declared the winner, because there is no arguing with adorable animals.

The online war started off simple and sweet, with the National Zoo announcing the arrival of a grey seal pup, complete with aww-inducing photo.

Good Samaritan @SarahJanetHill got things going with a shout out to the Virginia Aquarium, daring it to make a move. The zoo responded by doubling down with a shot that featured not one, but two cute critters.

Shots fired! The National Zoo quickly retorted with another photo, and soon zoos and aquariums from all across the country were jumping on the hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff to share their contributions.

Take a look at the magic one tweet can produce.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.