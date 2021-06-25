Pet lovers looking for adorable critter clips can get their fill through America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition on Nat Geo WILD

Pets Do the Silliest Things - and America's Funniest Home Videos Has the Clips to Prove it

A pet can often be the most amusing family member, and Nat Geo WILD's America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition understands this.

A spinoff of the ABC hit America's Funniest Home Videos, America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro is packed with hilarious clips of cats, dogs, and other pets showing off their comedy chops that come from all across the United States.

PEOPLE has a peek at some of the fun viewers can expect from America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition, which airs on Nat Geo WILD on Fridays. In the clip above, felines bring the funny by being their normal strange, slinky, silly selves. In addition, there are cats scaling showers, exploring trees, and batting at birdhouses.

Alfonso Ribeiro Credit: National Geographic/Steve Cohn

This is just a taste of what pet parents can expect from America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition. The show airs on Nat Geo WILD on Fridays, not once but three times. New episodes premiere on the network on Friday at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. EST /7 p.m. CST, and 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST.