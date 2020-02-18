Meet the Second Group of Gorgeous Shelter Dog Winners for the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show

Image zoom Alexx Henry/Crown Media

Hallmark Channel’s 3rd annual American Rescue Dog Show Presented by Pedigree is a wrap, and this group of winners might be the show’s cutest batch yet.

The American Rescue Dog Show is a canine competition filled with adorable pooch participants adopted from animal rescues and shelters. The entire event is a celebration of the amazing animals available for pet parents at shelters and rescues acroos the country.

This year’s show aired over two nights and featured 10 big winners. On Monday, PEOPLE introduced you to the first group of winners, including the top dogs from “Best in Wrinkles” and “Best in Snoring,” and now we have the rest of the leading pack.

In this group, dog lovers will find the rescue dog winners for “Best in Couch Potato,” “Best in Wiggling” and the overall “Best in Rescue.’

Check out the rest of the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show winners below, and learn more about this amazing event at Hallmark Channel’s website.

Best in Belly Rubs and Best in Rescue: Sugar

Image zoom Alexx Henry/Crown Media

Best in Couch Potato: Spencer

Image zoom Alexx Henry/Crown Media

Best in Senior: Goliath

Image zoom

Best in Underbite: Ravioli

Image zoom Alexx Henry/Crown Media

Best in Wiggling: Maizy