This Video Proves, Between You and Your Dog, Your Dog is the Better American Ninja Warrior

For those who have watched American Ninja Warrior, there was likely a moment where you wondered: “Could I complete this obstacle?”

The answer: Your dog might be able to.

In partnership with The Secret Life of Pets 2, which hit theaters nationwide this Friday, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior decided to give canines a chance to run the famous obstacle course.

The results of this adorable challenge will air on tonight’s episode of American Ninja Warrior, but PEOPLE has a sneak peek at how some of the dogs did on one of the obstacles.

American Ninja Warrior set up a 12-foot Doggie Warped Wall, just a few feet shy of the warped wall human ninjas scale in the competition, for the pooches to try out. While some of the dogs who competed in this special iteration of American Ninja Warrior had experience with agility courses, most of the pups were attempting obstacles for the first time.

Twenty dogs attempted the Warped Wall, and, as you can see from the clip above, many of them were natural ninjas. Out of the 20 dogs that tried to scale the wall, 8 completed the obstacle — there was also one dog you opted to take an alternative route to the top.

You can check out all the adorable action on tonight’s episode of American Ninja Warrior. And if you’re wondering what your pets are up to during their secret lives while you are away from home, now you know they are probably scaling your furniture and jumping up to the ceiling.

American Ninja Warrior airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8/7c p.m.