The American Kennel Club (AKC) released their annual list of the most popular dog breeds on Tuesday

Labrador Retriever Named the Most Popular Dog Breed for the 30th Year in a Row

The Labrador retriever remains top dog!

On Tuesday, the American Kennel Club (AKC) released their annual list of the most popular dog breeds. For 2020, the Labrador retriever took the top spot, marking the loveable canine's 30th consecutive year ranking first on the list.

Below the Lab in the No. 2 spot is the French bulldog, who now ranks above the third-place German shepherd for the first time. The golden retriever and the bulldog round out the top 5, taking the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

"America's love for Labs is undeniable," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in a statement. "They're such versatile, family-friendly dogs that it's no wonder they've been so popular for 30 years."

According to the AKC, the Labrador retriever was also the number one breed in Albany, NY, Milwaukee, WI, and Salt Lake City, UT.

But Labs have some competition to keep an eye on, as French bulldogs are gaining steam and inching closer and closer to the top of the list, the AKC adds.

"The French bulldog, however, seems poised to end the Lab's reign," DiNardo said. "The playful, adaptable Frenchie has become increasingly popular over the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down."

"As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder," she added.