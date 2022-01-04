The American Kennel Club recently added the Mudi and the Russian Toy to their list of recognized breeds, bringing the AKC's dog breed count to 199

The American Kennel Club Recognizes Two New Dog Breeds: The Mudi and the Russian Toy

Two new dogs are joining the pack.

On Tuesday, the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry, announced that two new dog breeds had recently received their full recognition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Mudi and the Russian Toy dogs can now register with the AKC, making the breeds eligible for competition in American dog shows like the Westminster Dog Show, National Dog Show, and AKC National Champio ship. The Mudi will be eligible to compete in the Herding Group at U.S. dog shows, while the Russian Toy is eligible for the Toy Group.

With the addition of this duo, the AKC now officially recognizes 199 dog breeds.

"We're thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry," Gina DiNardo, the AKC's executive secretary, said in a statement. "The Mudi, a medium-sized herding dog, makes a great pet for an active family committed to keeping this worker busy, and the small, loving Russian Toy thrives on being close to its humans, making a wonderful companion for an owner who can be with the dog a great deal s always, we encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle."

Along with being a herding canine, the Mudi is loyal and energetic. According to the AKC, the breed is an all-purpose farm dog that originated in Hungary. Mudis are patient with stubborn livestock, protective of their owner's property, and calm and affectionate inside the home. The breed requires minimal grooming, only needing an occasional bath and brushing.

The Russian Toy dates back to the Russian aristocracy, so it's no surprise these pups are known for being elegant, cheerful, and lively. The breed can be aloof with strangers but loves snuggling with its family and often has a strong desire to please its owners. Unlike the Mudi, the Russian Toy requires regular gro ing. Longhaired Mudis should be brushed several times a week and get monthly baths. Smooth-coated Mudis need weekly brushing and the occasional bath.

"To become an AKC-recognized breed, there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. as well as an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders," the AKC shared of their process in a recent release.