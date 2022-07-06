The American Kennel Club Recognizes the 'Sturdy' Bracco Italiano as Its 200th Dog Breed

The Bracco Italiano dog is now eligible to compete in the Sporting Group at AKC events

The Bracco Italiano is joining the world's largest purebred dog club.

On Wednesday, the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry, announced that the Bracco Italiano has received full recognition and is the AKC's 200th registered dog breed.

"We at the AKC are thrilled to welcome our 200th breed to the registry," Gina DiNardo, the AKC's executive secretary, said in a statement. "The Bracco Italiano is a strong, active, and sturdy breed of dog that would make a great companion for active families."

"The breed loves people and would be best suited for a family that can give it the love and attention it needs. We always encourage people to do their research to find the right breed for their lifestyle," she added of the recently recognized breed.

With AKC recognition, Bracco Italianos can now compete at AKC events. There are over 22,000 AKC dog events held each year. The AKC has placed the Bracco Italiano in the Sporting Group for competitions.

According to the AKC, "a breed that is newly recognized does not mean that the breed is newly created. Many breeds that gain full AKC recognition have existed for decades, and some are ancient."

"To become an AKC-recognized breed, there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. and an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the country," the registry added in its release about the steps it takes to get a dog breed recognized.

Bracco Italianos are an ancient breed with a history going back to at least the fifth century, per the AKC. The breed is one of two native gundogs from Italy. Bracco Italianos were developed to accommodate a hunter's needs and require daily exercise.