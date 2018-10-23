Meet Frances the Guide Dog, One of 7 Courageous Canines Up for a Top Hero Pet Honor

placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 23, 2018 04:21 PM

Frances didn’t just save a life once, she saves a life every day.

The guide dog has been by Holly Bonner’s side ever since the yellow Labrador retriever was paired with her visually impaired owner. Frances helped Bonner find a new way of living after the woman lost her sight because of a rare complication from battling breast cancer.

This loyalty has earned Frances a spot as one of seven finalists for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The annual awards show recognizes amazing canines from around the country for their work as therapy dogs, service dogs, military dogs and more.

To find out if Frances takes home the top honor, tune in to the American Humane Hero Dog Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. The special event is co-hosted by celebrity animal lovers James Denton and Beth Stern

