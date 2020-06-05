American Humane Working to Donate One Million Meals to Pets Affected by COVID-19

American Humane has already gathered over 345,000 meals with help from stars like Ariel Winter and Robert DeNiro.

Countless humans have been affected by the current coronavirus (COIVD-19) pandemic, and so have numerous pets.

In an effort to make sure the animals of the world receive assistance as well, American Humane, the U.S.'s first national humane organization, has launched the Feed the Hungry fund. The goal of the fund is to gather and donate one million meals to animals across America who have been abandoned due to the effects of coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So far, the fund has already gathered over 345,000 meals with help from celebrities like Ariel Winter and Robert DeNiro. American Humane also has socialite Jean Shafiroff working on the Feed the Hungry fund as an ambassador and spokesperson to help the group get to their goal even faster. Shafiroff, the author of Successful Philanthropy, has raised millions for the causes close to her heart, including animal welfare.

Any animal lover can help American Humane's cause by donating to the Feed the Hungry Fund. Along with providing meals to pets left alone by the pandemic, the fund will also provide basic supplies, like kitty litter and medical supplies, to pets in need. These supplies will go to the rescue shelters that are currently caring for the numerous pets affected by coronavirus and are experiencing a drop in their primary revenue sources.

To learn more about the Feed the Hungry Fund and how to help visit https://americanhumane.org.