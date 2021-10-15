Eight states currently report having zero or nearly zero American bumblebees left, according to a petition

American Bumblebee Could Soon Be Considered an Endangered Species in the United States

A petition has been filed requesting the American bumblebee be listed as an endangered species as the insect's population declines in the United States.

Eight states — Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Idaho, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Oregon — currently report having zero or near zero American bumblebees left, according to the petition by the Center for Biological Diversity and Bombus Pollinators Association of Law Students.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Submitted on Feb. 1 to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the petition requests the species be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

"The American bumblebee was once the most common bumblebee species in North America, but without immediate action to protect it under the ESA, it will continue its alarming decline towards extinction," the petition states.

bumblebee Credit: Getty

Jess Tyler, a scientist with the center, called the petition, which he co-authored, "an important first step in preventing the extinction" of the bee in a statement on Sept. 28.

"To survive unchecked threats of disease, habitat loss, and pesticide poisoning, American bumblebees need the full protection of the Endangered Species Act right now," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The American bumblebee population has dropped 89% across the U.S. over the last two decades, according to the petition. Climate change, pesticides, habitat loss, and competition with other species are among the top causes for the dip in numbers.

The petition lists seven other states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware — with critically low numbers of American bumblebees. Meanwhile, states like Montana, Nevada, Kentucky, and Utah have seen a slight increase in their respective populations.