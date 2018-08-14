America Ninja Warrior Host Kristine Leahy's Dog Prefers Blueberry Facials to Exercise

When American Ninja Warrior host Kristine Leahy isn’t watching the country’s fittest residents tackle monstrous obstacle courses, she is probably watching her best friend Jersey waddle around.

Leahy, 31, is a proud mom to her “baby,” a empathetic pug with a penchant for sweaters.

Jersey is the host’s very first pet, so everything runs on the canine’s schedule.

“She yells at me like crazy when she wants something,” Leahy told PeopleTV of the pug, adding that her pet, who also has a sweet side, loves sitting in her lap.

While some might expect Leahy to own a more athletic dog, she says her big dog in a little package prefers blueberry facials at Beverly Hills pet boutique Pussy & Pooch to working out.

Jersey often accompanies her famous owner to work, keeping Leahy company in her trailer, and jet-setting across the country when American Ninja Warrior calls for travel.

Overall, Leahy’s goal is to give her pug the best life, and she is nailing it.