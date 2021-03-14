This Pet Stain Remover with Over 31,000 Five-Star Reviews Is a Total Game Changer for Pet Owners

It's only natural for pets to have accidents around the house every now and then, but when it happens on carpets, it can be rather stressful. Pet accidents on carpets can not only lead to stains, but also lingering odors that no pet owner wants. Thankfully, the Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain and Odor Eliminator has them covered.
Over 31,000 Amazon shoppers have granted this stain and odor cleaner a five-star rating because it offers a simple fix to a very common problem. When an accident or stain-producing situation occurs, spray a generous amount of Rocco & Roxie on the area and leave it for anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes (depending on how bad it is) before blotting with a cloth. Once it fully dries, the stain and odor should be gone.
Buy It! Rocco & Roxie Supply Professional Strength and Odor Eliminator, $19.97; amazon.com
The product has many uses and isn't tailored toward any particular type of stain. It treats anything from urine and feces to vomit on a variety of different surfaces — aside from carpet, it's also effective on concrete, tile, and hardwood. You can even spray it on clothing and bedding, leave for 10 minutes, and then just throw them in the wash for a usual cycle. Customers swear that it's really that simple.
What makes the formula so effective is that it's enzyme-activated. "Its professional-strength bio-enzymatic formula goes to work at once, releasing active bacteria that feed on ammonia residue left behind in pet urine and other organic materials," the brand states. And while it's powerful, it's also gentle. There are no hazardous chemicals left behind after use, and it's also chlorine-free and color-safe.
"I have a worse cat pee problem than all of you combined and this was the only — the ONLY — product that worked," one happy customer wrote.
"After years of fighting our aging cat, who thinks it's okay to go anywhere he wants, this product SAVED our sanity," said another.
If stains and accidents are stressing you out, you add this stain and odor remover to your cart for just under $20.
