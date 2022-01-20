Amazon Has a Secret Way to Save on These Puppy Training Potty Pads That Over 114,000 Pet Parents Love
Training your new puppy takes consistent effort and care with commands, socialization, and leash training. But one aspect of puppy training that's messier than the rest is always potty training. While teaching your pup to do their business outside requires a lot of patience and reinforcement, you'll also need the right tools. Amazon's best-selling puppy pads save pet parents from scrubbing out accidents on rugs and floors — and there's a secret way to save on each pad over time.
The Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads have a five-star approval rating from over 114,000 shoppers because they're absorbent, quick-drying, and affordable. One shopper even called them "the best pads to buy hands down." You can save 5 percent on your order through the retailer's Subscribe & Save program. Shoppers can choose how often pads are delivered, and subscribing to five or more items cansave pet owners up to 15 percent. It may not seem like much, but the savings will rack up significantly over time.
The five-layer pads have a leak-proof lining and an absorbent pad that quickly turns liquid into gel upon contact. It's made with a built-in attractant, so your pup will be drawn to the pad instead of your regular flooring. The pads come in packs ranging from 25 to 150 count, and they're available in three sizes to accommodate most dog breeds. They also come in heavy-duty and odor-control models for more serious messes.
Buy It! Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads, $24.49–$33.24 (orig. $24.49–$34.99); amazon.com
The disposable pads are a great, temporary way to avoid messes when you're not able to let your pup outside. They're also recommended for senior dogs who may have mobility issues or bladder control problems. Shoppers who have tried several puppy pad brands say this one is the "best by far."
"These pee pads are amazing," one shopper said. "I have three Frenchies that refuse to be completely potty trained, so pee pads are essential. I have used so many pads and just thought they all were the same. These are completely different! These pee pads don't leak or smell! They are also a perfect size for the pee pad holders that I have."
Another shopper who bought the odor eliminating pads said, "These things really work. The urine smell is non-existent, and the liquid absorption feature allows us to use the same pad for longer. Because we live in a high-rise, our small dog goes potty inside during the day, so we've tried almost every puppy pad out there — this one is the clear winner!"
If you're bringing home a new puppy, be sure to use Amazon's subscribe and save program to get these essential puppy pads for less.
