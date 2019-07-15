So Many Popular Pet Products Are on Major Sale for Amazon Prime Day 

Image zoom Amazon

In case you missed the big news, Prime Day has officially started. While you’re busy adding tons of great deals to your cart to treat yourself (as you should be), don’t forget to get a little something for your four-legged companions.

The retail giant is full of pet products that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for their pets, from best-selling dog toys to super cozy pet beds. And right now, you can save big on some of those favorites, like the Furbo Dog Camera (which has 2,000 five-star reviews) and tons of Greenies products. Plus, you can also save up to 60 percent on your dog or cat’s favorite food when you subscribe today, which means you’ll be able to stock up for the next few months for way less than usual.

RELATED: Dog Owners Are Obsessed with These Leak-Proof Waste Bags That Have 9,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Remember that in order to shop the sale, you have to be a Prime Member (and if you’re not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here). Prime Day deals also won’t last all day, so you’ll have to shop fast on anything that’s labeled as a Lightning Deal or Deal of the Day. Below, check out some of our favorite pet toys, food, and accessories on major sale right now, and shop all Prime Day pet deals here.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Furbo Dog Camera, $134.99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Save up to 60 percent on Pet Food subscriptions; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! BarkBox Toy and Treat Amazon Exclusive Value Packs, $36 without a subscription; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Save up to 50 percent on Greenies products; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit, $69.90 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! WOpet 7L Automatic Pet Feeder Food Dispenser for Cats and Dogs with coupon, $63.96 (orig. $85.95); amazon.com