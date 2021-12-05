Amazon Dropped a Pet Gift Guide Full of Under-$15 Finds for Dogs — Here's What to Shop
If your holiday shopping list includes dogs (or their parents), you're going to want to head to Amazon for some major gift inspiration.
The mega retailer dropped a pet gift guide that's full of top-rated finds for pups and pet parents. The best part? It's packed with a host of options for less than $15, including dog toys, treats, cozy blankets, and other essentials for the furry friend in your life.
Shop 10 Under-$15 Dog Gift Ideas at Amazon:
- Chuckit! Paraflight Flyer Dog Frisbee Toy, $10.83 (orig. $14.99)
- Furhaven Pet Products Dog Blanket, $14.99
- Lanyar Dog Reindeer Holiday Sweater, $13.98
- Milk-Bone 36-Ounce Flavor Snacks, $10.29 (orig. $11.99)
- Pogi's Poop Bag Dispenser Bag and Roll of Bags, $3.99 (orig. $6.99)
- Joytale Nylon Reflective Dog Collar, $8.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Amazon Basics Plush Dog Bed Pad, $14.99
- Outward Hound Hide-a-Squirrel Sneaky Puzzle Plush Toy, $12.99
- Amazon Brand Wag Training Treats for Dogs, $6.46
- Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl, $10.60 (orig. $14.99)
For pups who love to play fetch, pick up a fun toy like the Chuckit! Paraflight Flyer Dog Frisbee Toy that's currently on sale. With a soft rubber edge designed to be gentle on a dog's teeth, the waterproof frisbee has a durable nylon interior. Thanks to its aerodynamic design, you can also throw it long distances — but if you throw it a little too far, the bright colors make it easy to spot.
"This lightweight, and so far very durable 'frisbee' is fun," one customer wrote. "Harvey (Australian Shepherd) loves this even more than his tennis ball. It's soft and doesn't hurt his mouth to catch it in the air like a traditional frisbee does, and he even spends time throwing it up and catching it all by himself."
Looking for cozy pet accessories? Thousands of dog parents say their pups love curling up in this ultra-soft throw blanket made of velvety polyester fabric with a waterproof coating. For a festive wardrobe upgrade that will keep your dog warm and comfy, check out the Lanyar Reindeer Holiday Sweater.
If you really want to pamper your pet, opt for these tasty Milk-Bone dog treats that have more than 30,200 five star-ratings on Amazon. Customers say their pups — even the picky ones — love the crunchy treats.
There are also plenty of affordable essentials, including this dog poop bag holder that's shaped like a bone. The dispenser comes with a roll of 15 scented bags, as well as a metal carabiner clip that can attach to a leash. If you're in the market for a bright collar for night walks, check out this reflective nylon collar that comes in a variety of colors.
Keep scrolling for more under-$15 holiday present ideas for pups and dog lovers from Amazon's pet gift guide.
