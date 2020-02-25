Amazon Just Revealed 1,000 of Its Most-Loved Pet Products, Including Toys and Treats for as Little as $1
Excuse us while we buy everything
If you’ve ever wondered what kind of cat litter or dog food other pet owners swear by for their loyal companions, Amazon is giving us all a sneak peek. The marketplace just released a list of its customer-favorite pet products, which includes a total of 1,000 pet essentials — from beds and crates to grooming products and odor eliminators. The best part? There are tons of bargain finds on the list, including toys and treats for as low as $1.
A few toys we’ve covered before made the cut, like these bouncy dog balls that shoppers claim are indestructible and a very simple cat toy that’s under $2 and has over 3,700 five-star ratings. Amazon’s best-selling catnip toy is also included, which consists of three toy mice “spiked with pure and potent catnip.”
SmartyKat Catnip Cat Toys, $1.64 (orig. $3.99); Cat Dancer Interactive Cat Toy, $1.67 (orig. $2.99); Chuckit Dog Ball, $4.43 (orig. $10.99)
The list is chock-full of affordable treats and food, too, like these beef-flavored dog snacks that you can add to your cart for just 80 cents (yes, seriously). There are also tons of training treats that start as low as $4, and pup-favorite Milk-Bone treats on sale.
Canine Carry Outs Dog Treats, $0.80; Wellness Natural Puppy Training Treats, $3.59 (orig. $4.99); Milk-Bone Marosnacks Dog Snacks, $8.54 (orig. $11.79)
Plus, tons of the pet products are on sale right now, like this heated cat bed and these dog waste bags that are both 60 percent off. Whether you’ve been wanting to upgrade your pets toys and treats or are in need of some essentials to welcome a new pet, Amazon’s roundup of customer-favorite pet products is sure to come in handy.
Below, shop 14 of our favorite most-loved dog and cat items, and check out the entire list here.
Most-Loved Dog Products
- Multipet Gumby Dog Toy, $3.99 (orig. $6.38)
- SmartBones SmartSticks with Real Chicken, $4.58 (orig. $12.64)
- Pet Qwerks Dinosaur BarkBone Chew Toy, $7 (orig. $14.99)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Dog and Cat Urine, $22.97
- Rachael Ray Nutrish Soup Bones Dog Treats, $5.72 (orig. $6.98)
- Burt’s Bees for Puppies Tearless 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $5.24 (orig. $12)
- Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills, $6.01 (orig. $14.99)
Most-Loved Cat Products
- Catit Style Scratcher with Catnip, Jungle-Stripe Lounge, $6.26
- Dr. Elsey’s Ultra Premium Clumping Cat Litter, $18.99
- K&H Pet Products Lectro-Soft Heated Outdoor Pet Bed, $36.83 (orig. $99.99)
- Temptations MixUps Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats, $8.24
- Bergan Turboscratcher Cat Toy, $8.39 (orig. $10.49)
- Nature’s Miracle Non-Stick Antimicrobial Scoop & Caddy, $9.76
- Catit Flower Fountain: 3L Cat Water Fountain with Filter, $27.99