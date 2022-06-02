An Amazon Flex driver found a dog named Yoshi, who was "scared and looked lost," while making early morning deliveries in Las Vegas

Amazon Driver Finds and Cares for Lost Las Vegas Dog on Delivery Route Until Owner Is Located

A little dog lost in Las Vegas found a guardian angel while wandering the streets.

The meeting happened in the early morning when Edie Dotan was on shift as an Amazon Flex driver in Las Vegas.

"As an Amazon Flex driver, I use my own vehicle to deliver packages for Amazon. It's a way for me to earn extra money and set my own hours. I work early in the morning — it's a great way to start my day," Dotan tells PEOPLE about the job.

During a recent shift, Dotan was surprised by a sound on her usually quiet route.

"It was early in the morning, and it was cold outside. I was walking up to the house, and I heard this quick movement near my feet," Dotan says.

Dotan found a small dog that "was scared and looked lost" when she looked down.

Dotan rang the doorbell of the home she was standing in front of, but no one responded. Worried about the dog spending time outside alone in the cold, Dotan checked the pet's collar and tag for more information.

The canine's ID tag had his name, Yoshi, and a phone number.

"I could tell that Yoshi was friendly, so I brought him into my car while I called the number on his tag. I turned on the heat to get him warmed up and gave him some water to drink," Dotan says.

"I called several times, but no one picked up. He was happy in the car and even came over and sat in my lap while I was parked, so I decided the best plan was to keep him with me while I made deliveries until I could get in touch with his family," she adds.

Yoshi turned out to be an excellent and adorable sidekick.

"He is the cutest dog! I loved having him with me. It was clear he was used to riding in cars. He was patient when I was getting in and out," Dotan says.

Yoshi heard from his owners after a few hours on the early morning route with Dotan. The dog's grateful pet parents called Dotan back and set up a time to reunite with their lost pup.

"The owner was so kind and grateful. Yoshi jumped right into her hands and cuddled with her like he was finally home. The owner had a big smile on her sweet face," Dotan says of the reunion.