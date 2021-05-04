Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Pet Food and Snacks — Up to 40% Off
Buying food for your pets can get pricey. So whenever a sale rolls around, it’s a good time to stock up on as much of it as possible. Thankfully, Amazon is having a major sale on pet food right now, including wet and dry food, plus treats, for cats and dogs of all sizes. Now through May 14, you can save up to 40 percent on essentials from Amazon-owned brands Wag and Kitzy.
If there’s one thing dogs and puppies love, it’s some delicious turkey. As a lean protein, turkey provides essential nutrients for pups, and even more so when it’s mixed with lentils, peas, and vegetables. Wag’s dry dog food in the turkey blend flavor was formulated with the help of a veterinarian and pet nutritionist, according to Amazon, and contains no artificial coloring or preservatives. One customer said it’s “the first dry food” their dog has actually liked.
Buy It! Wag Dry Dog/Puppy Food, Turkey, $27.59 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
A lot of dogs prefer wet food to dry kibble, and Wag has deals on that, too. Its canned wet dog food in the beef stew flavor is currently discounted 40 percent, meaning you can get a 12-pack for just $12. The straightforward yet delicious ingredient blend includes beef, chicken, and beef broth, along with carrots and peas so your furry friend can get additional nutrients in their diet. You can serve it alone or mix it in with some kibble if preferred. “The consistency is of a stew, but it has large chunks of meat and a more limited amount of gravy,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “I almost feel like I'm giving them a treat, but the ingredients are simple and wholesome.”
Buy It! Wag Wet Canned Dog Food, Beef & Vegetable Stew, $11.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Just like dogs, many cats love to munch on turkey, too, and this turkey-flavored dry cat food from Kitzy is 40 percent off when you apply the coupon on the product page. Cats of any age can enjoy this tasty blend, which is made of turkey, peas, and sweet potatoes — no added grain, wheat, or artificial flavors included. Plenty of Amazon customers say their felines love it, including one who wrote: “Of all the brands of dry food, this is the clear winner because they literally run to eat it when we offer them some.”
Buy It! Kitzy Dry Cat FoodTurkey and Pea Recipe, $15.57 with coupon (orig. $25.94); amazon.com
You’ll also find wet cat food included in the sale. Kitzy’s Turkey Topper Cuts are great on their own or served as an addition to dry food. This bundle contains 24 packs of 3-ounce pouches of the meat and gravy mixture for just under $15 when you apply the Amazon coupon. Rest assured, your kitties will only be eating real turkey and veggies. Reviewers on Amazon agree that their cats love it. “ It’s great quality food for my fur babies and great value for the money,” said one, while another added, “Even my cats who despise soft food for whatever reason love this. I like the different chunks of food, with not an overly thick gravy. Have yet to have one cat not finish their meal.”
Buy It! Kitzy Wet Cat Turkey Topper Cuts in Gravy, $14.36 with coupon (orig. $23.92); amazon.com
What do dogs love more than their owners? Treats, of course. The Wag Dental Dog Treats are so delicious and entertaining that your pup won’t even know they’re getting their teeth cleaned. The formula can help reduce plaque and tartar, according to the brand, and the textured design allows it to reach in between their teeth. The chicken-flavored treats are made for medium- to large-sized dogs to enjoy safely, and they contain no added grain, corn, wheat, or poultry byproducts. “My dog gets one Wag treat everyday and she will track me down if I forget,” one customer shared, while many others raved that their dogs “love” them.
Buy It! Wag Large Dental Dog Treats, $14.99 (orig. $23.38); amazon.com
Stock up while you can by snagging all of Amazon’s discounted cat and dog food options until May 14.
