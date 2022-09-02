Amazon Delivery Driver Saves 3 Terrier Puppies from Florida House Fire

"Thank you will never be enough!" the mother of the dog owners said in a Facebook comment following their rescue

By
Published on September 2, 2022 09:22 AM
During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911
Photo: Columbia County Fire Rescue

An Amazon driver really did deliver during a recent workday in Florida.

On August 30, the unidentified female was working in North Central Florida when she saw smoke rising from a nearby home and called the police.

Although there were no people in the home at the time, three Boston terrier dogs were present – and thanks to her quick thinking they were all saved.

"During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation," the Columbia County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911. Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies lives!"

The fire department also added photos showing the rescue of the saved Boston terriers as they were being treated by emergency personnel.

During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation. Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911
Columbia County Fire Rescue

"Many thanks and appreciation!!! Those are my daughter's dogs that we love very much," a woman named Lisa Ann Dunn commented on the post, without providing details of the owners. "They are doing well this morning but still in the hospital. Thank you will never be enough!" she added.

According to Dunn the rescued pooches lost beds, toys, and bowls in the fire. Thanks to the kind support of the local community, however, she added that both the puppies and their owners are now recovering from the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"One of the rescues has helped tremendously by paying the deductibles for their care at the hospital," Dunn wrote.

Regarding the current condition of the terriers, she added, "They will need to be there another 48 hours most likely. They had significant lung damage but seem to be stabilizing."

Related Articles
Jack Russell terrier
Vermont Woman Has Dog's 'Ninja Moves' to Thank for Helping Save Her from Bear Attack
Dolly Parton's new pets line
Dolly Parton Debuts Doggy Parton, a New Line of Canine Apparel, Accessories and Toys
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt 'Traumatized' Senior Former Research Beagle
Elderly Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home
83-Year-Old Woman with Broken Hip Rescued from Burning Home After 'Tough Time' Reaching Her
Lighting strikes to the West over the Oxnard plain as seen from Thousand Oaks as rain, thunder and lightning hit the southland by surprise Monday October 4, 2021
Lightning Strike Kills Florida Mom Waiting to Pick Up Her Child from School: Reports
Missing Shih Tzu reunited with owner
Missing Florida Shih Tzu Found in New Jersey 8 Months After His Disappearance
3 Dead in Home Explosion
At Least 3 People Dead, 39 Homes Damaged After Explosion in Indiana Town
Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire
Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire: 'Glad We Got Them Out in Time'
A boat on fire on the Piscataqua River
3 People and 2 Dogs Safe After Jumping from Burning Houseboat in N.H.: 'Very Lucky' (Police)
13-year-old Golden Retriever who was rescued from a drain pipe
New York State Trooper Crawls Into Drain Pipe to Save Senior Golden Retriever
Brittany Jones, woman killed in house fire
Mom Dies After Saving 12-Year-Old Son's Life During House Fire: 'An Awesome Person All Around'
Stolen dog reunited with family 11 years later
Stolen Massachusetts Dog Reunited with Owner 11 Years After Disappearance: 'Hard to Believe'
Ricky O'Neal Creech
Father of 3 and President of Boys and Girls Homes of N.C. Dies Alongside 2 Dogs in House Fire
Officer Becker
Wisconsin Police Officer Praised as Hero After He Rescues 79-Year-Old Man from Burning Home
Arizona Woman and Her Dog Survive in Canal for 18 Hours Overnight Before Being Rescued
Woman and Her Dog Endure 18 Hours Stuck in Canal Before Being Rescued: 'She Was About to Give Up'
Dog Tied To Fire Hydrant in Green Bay
Dog 'Doing Great' After She Was Left Tied to a Fire Hydrant in Green Bay with a Note, Backpack