Amazon Delivery Driver Saves 3 Terrier Puppies from Florida House Fire

An Amazon driver really did deliver during a recent workday in Florida.

On August 30, the unidentified female was working in North Central Florida when she saw smoke rising from a nearby home and called the police.

Although there were no people in the home at the time, three Boston terrier dogs were present – and thanks to her quick thinking they were all saved.

"During a structure fire yesterday, 3 puppies were saved and revived from smoke inhalation," the Columbia County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911. Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies lives!"

The fire department also added photos showing the rescue of the saved Boston terriers as they were being treated by emergency personnel.

Columbia County Fire Rescue

"Many thanks and appreciation!!! Those are my daughter's dogs that we love very much," a woman named Lisa Ann Dunn commented on the post, without providing details of the owners. "They are doing well this morning but still in the hospital. Thank you will never be enough!" she added.

According to Dunn the rescued pooches lost beds, toys, and bowls in the fire. Thanks to the kind support of the local community, however, she added that both the puppies and their owners are now recovering from the incident.

"One of the rescues has helped tremendously by paying the deductibles for their care at the hospital," Dunn wrote.

Regarding the current condition of the terriers, she added, "They will need to be there another 48 hours most likely. They had significant lung damage but seem to be stabilizing."