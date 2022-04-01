Amazon Delivery Driver Rescues Cat Tossed Out of Car Window in Iowa

The driver stopped to help the cat and brought her to a local pet store

An Amazon delivery driver came to the rescue of a cat after an unknown individual tossed the pet out of a car window in front of his vehicle in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.

The unidentified driver witnessed the cat being "thrown out of the car window of the car right ahead of him. So he stopped, pulled over, bent down, and she came right to him," Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes owner Lori Sandahl told KCCI.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The cat was brought to Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes by the driver, where she is now doing "amazing," according to Sandahl.

"She is just full of life," she told the outlet. "Purring from the moment she came in the front door, so she knows she is in a safe place."

The feline is house trained and in good health, according to the pet store owner.

"She's healthy, she ate, she's purring, and she's in good shape," Sandahl told KCCI.

"She has been handled a lot, obviously. The way she is loving on me, rubbing on me," she added. "There is no aggression or anything."

It remains unclear why the cat was tossed out of the car, but Sandahl hopes she can find a new home for the feline after the pet undergoes a veterinary checkup and quarantine period.

"She's ready for lap time and cuddle time," Sandahl said.

This is not the first time an Amazon delivery driver has helped an animal in need.

In 2020, one of the company's drivers saved a senior dog from drowning in a backyard pool in Woburn, Massachusetts.

John Cassabria "jumped into the pool with everything on" to save a 14-year-old pup named Luka after spotting him struggling to stay afloat in the deep end of the pool.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I thought only of the dog at the moment," he told WBZ-TV at the time.