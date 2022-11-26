Lifestyle Pets Treat Your Pets to Beds, Toys, and Other Essentials While They're Up to 60% Off Ahead of Cyber Monday Shop sales at Amazon, Chewy, and Fable By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Chewy + Amazon Black Friday has come and gone, but you still have Cyber Monday to look forward to. The good news is, you don't have to wait any longer to get your hands on some of the most sought-after items for your furry friends because we already found tons of pet deals that are up to 60 percent off. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and take a look at our list of the 14 best deals from Amazon, Chewy, and Fable. No matter if you're shopping for toys and beds or more practical items like feeders and car covers, there's something for practically everyone that'll make both you and your pet happy. These massive markdowns won't last long, though, and some items are already selling out, so don't wait to treat your dogs and cats this holiday season. Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. For Amazon shoppers, we suggest signing up for a Prime membership if you haven't already because some of the best deals are exclusive to members and you won't want to miss out. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now if you aren't sure you want to commit and still want to take advantage of the benefits for holiday shopping. Not to mention you'll also get access to fast, two-day shipping and other perks like Prime TV, music, and reading. One Prime-exclusive deal that's worth having on your radar is the Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder that's on sale for less than $50. Anyone who has dogs and cats that beg to be fed at odd hours in the morning knows how much of a game-changer a device like this can be. It allows you to pre-program when you'd like them to be fed and how much they get each time. (Portion control in their diet is important to a pet's overall health, so make sure to follow the instructions on the food bag.) You can even voice record yourself for up to 10 seconds calling your pet over for mealtime to make it seem like you're actually there. More than 4,500 shoppers swear by this automatic feeder and one five-star reviewer went as far as to say it made their life "a whole lot easier." Several other happy customers have left glowing reviews about how the device gave them their sleep back by feeding their cats early in the morning so they don't have to — everybody wins! Amazon Buy It! Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder, $47.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99); amazon.com With pets comes loads of hair that seems to be pretty much everywhere and nearly impossible to get rid of. The Ordora Pet Hair Remover is an effective and affordable tool that helps keep it at bay and is super easy to use. Plus, it's on sale for 50 percent off making it just $20 today. It acts as a reusable lint roller that works best on furniture, pillows, and blankets. All you have to do is move it back and forth in short, fast movements for it to collect clumps of hair inside the chamber. If you're not already sold, the video and image reviews speak for themselves with how much hair shoppers have pulled up from their furniture. One said they were "disgusted at how much hair was removed, but thoroughly impressed with this gadget." Amazon Buy It! Ordora Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Indoor cats can become bored easily, so it's important to provide them with plenty of stimulation to keep them happy. A cat tree is a perfect gift for your feline and we found one at Chewy that's 73 inches tall and on sale for 60 percent off. It has four perches, one enclosed nook, and eight scratching posts to keep them entertained for hours. Not only will it make your cat happy, but it could also save your furniture from being scratched since they'll have a dedicated spot to stretch their claws. If your cat is still trying to scratch furniture, try placing catnip on the cat condo to draw their attention. Chewy Buy It! Armarkat Faux Fleece Covered Real Wood Cat Tree, $99.99 (orig. $215); chewy.com It's fun to spoil pets during the holidays and it's even better when you can stock up on essentials without spending a ton of money. Take advantage of these early Cyber Monday deals while you can. Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals that are worth shopping. Amazon Buy It! Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Chewy Buy It! Frisco Plush Squeaking Sloth Dog Toy, $3.73 (orig. $7.46); chewy.com Fable Buy It! Fable Waste Bag Holder, $28 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $35); fablepets.com Amazon Buy It! Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $419 (orig. $799); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Petcube Cam Indoor Pet Security Camera, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Chewy Buy It! Frisco Premium Quilted Hammock Car Seat Cover, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); chewy.com Chewy Buy It! Frisco Eyelash Medium Cat & Dog Bolster Bed, $34.99 (orig. $45.85); chewy.com Chewy Buy It! Frisco Extra Wide Auto-close Dog Gate, $49.99 (orig. $58.49); chewy.com Chewy Buy It! Frisco Wave Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $4.11 (orig. $8.22); chewy.com Fable Buy It! Fable Small Bed, $76 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $95); fablepets.com Fable Buy It! Fable Eat + Enrich Set, $50.40 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $78); fablepets.com 