Treat Your Pets to Beds, Toys, and Other Essentials While They're Up to 60% Off Ahead of Cyber Monday

Shop sales at Amazon, Chewy, and Fable

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 26, 2022 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pets Deals from Amazon + Chewy
Photo: Chewy + Amazon

Black Friday has come and gone, but you still have Cyber Monday to look forward to. The good news is, you don't have to wait any longer to get your hands on some of the most sought-after items for your furry friends because we already found tons of pet deals that are up to 60 percent off. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and take a look at our list of the 14 best deals from Amazon, Chewy, and Fable.

No matter if you're shopping for toys and beds or more practical items like feeders and car covers, there's something for practically everyone that'll make both you and your pet happy. These massive markdowns won't last long, though, and some items are already selling out, so don't wait to treat your dogs and cats this holiday season.

Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals

  • Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder, $47.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
  • Ordora Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
  • Armarkat Faux Fleece Covered Real Wood Cat Tree, $99.99 (orig. $215); chewy.com
  • Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Frisco Plush Squeaking Sloth Dog Toy, $3.73 (orig. $7.46); chewy.com
  • Fable Waste Bag Holder, $28 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $35); fablepets.com
  • Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $419 (orig. $799); amazon.com
  • Petcube Cam Indoor Pet Security Camera, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
  • Frisco Premium Quilted Hammock Car Seat Cover, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); chewy.com
  • Frisco Eyelash Medium Cat & Dog Bolster Bed, $34.99 (orig. $45.85); chewy.com
  • Frisco Extra Wide Auto-close Dog Gate, $49.99 (orig. $58.49); chewy.com
  • Frisco Wave Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $4.11 (orig. $8.22); chewy.com
  • Fable Small Bed, $76 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $95); fablepets.com
  • Fable Eat + Enrich Set, $50.40 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $78); fablepets.com

For Amazon shoppers, we suggest signing up for a Prime membership if you haven't already because some of the best deals are exclusive to members and you won't want to miss out. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now if you aren't sure you want to commit and still want to take advantage of the benefits for holiday shopping. Not to mention you'll also get access to fast, two-day shipping and other perks like Prime TV, music, and reading.

One Prime-exclusive deal that's worth having on your radar is the Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder that's on sale for less than $50. Anyone who has dogs and cats that beg to be fed at odd hours in the morning knows how much of a game-changer a device like this can be. It allows you to pre-program when you'd like them to be fed and how much they get each time. (Portion control in their diet is important to a pet's overall health, so make sure to follow the instructions on the food bag.) You can even voice record yourself for up to 10 seconds calling your pet over for mealtime to make it seem like you're actually there.

More than 4,500 shoppers swear by this automatic feeder and one five-star reviewer went as far as to say it made their life "a whole lot easier." Several other happy customers have left glowing reviews about how the device gave them their sleep back by feeding their cats early in the morning so they don't have to — everybody wins!

VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats and Dogs
Amazon

Buy It! Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder, $47.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

With pets comes loads of hair that seems to be pretty much everywhere and nearly impossible to get rid of. The Ordora Pet Hair Remover is an effective and affordable tool that helps keep it at bay and is super easy to use. Plus, it's on sale for 50 percent off making it just $20 today. It acts as a reusable lint roller that works best on furniture, pillows, and blankets. All you have to do is move it back and forth in short, fast movements for it to collect clumps of hair inside the chamber.

If you're not already sold, the video and image reviews speak for themselves with how much hair shoppers have pulled up from their furniture. One said they were "disgusted at how much hair was removed, but thoroughly impressed with this gadget."

Pet Hair Remover - Reuseable Dog Hair Remover
Amazon

Buy It! Ordora Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Indoor cats can become bored easily, so it's important to provide them with plenty of stimulation to keep them happy. A cat tree is a perfect gift for your feline and we found one at Chewy that's 73 inches tall and on sale for 60 percent off. It has four perches, one enclosed nook, and eight scratching posts to keep them entertained for hours. Not only will it make your cat happy, but it could also save your furniture from being scratched since they'll have a dedicated spot to stretch their claws. If your cat is still trying to scratch furniture, try placing catnip on the cat condo to draw their attention.

Armarkat Faux Fleece Covered, Real Wood Cat Tree & Condo
Chewy

Buy It! Armarkat Faux Fleece Covered Real Wood Cat Tree, $99.99 (orig. $215); chewy.com

It's fun to spoil pets during the holidays and it's even better when you can stock up on essentials without spending a ton of money. Take advantage of these early Cyber Monday deals while you can. Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals that are worth shopping.

Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed
Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Frisco Plush Squeaking Sloth Dog Toy
Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Plush Squeaking Sloth Dog Toy, $3.73 (orig. $7.46); chewy.com

Waste Bag Holder
Fable

Buy It! Fable Waste Bag Holder, $28 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $35); fablepets.com

PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
Amazon

Buy It! Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $419 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera
Amazon

Buy It! Petcube Cam Indoor Pet Security Camera, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Frisco Premium Quilted Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover with Seatbelt Tether & Travel Bag
Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Premium Quilted Hammock Car Seat Cover, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); chewy.com

Frisco Eyelash Cat & Dog Bolster Bed
Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Eyelash Medium Cat & Dog Bolster Bed, $34.99 (orig. $45.85); chewy.com

Frisco Wood & Metal Extra Wide Auto-close Dog Gate
Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Extra Wide Auto-close Dog Gate, $49.99 (orig. $58.49); chewy.com

Frisco Wave Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip
Chewy

Buy It! Frisco Wave Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $4.11 (orig. $8.22); chewy.com

Fable dog bed
Fable

Buy It! Fable Small Bed, $76 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $95); fablepets.com

Eat + Enrich Set
Fable

Buy It! Fable Eat + Enrich Set, $50.40 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $78); fablepets.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Black Friday Deals
The 410 Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon Right Now
shark ion robot vacuum tout
This Sleek Shark Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than a Roomba,' According to Shoppers — and It's 35% Off
Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Deal Alert! The Best Mascara We Tested Is Less Than $10 at Nordstrom Right Now
Related Articles
Amazon Black Friday Deals
The 410 Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon Right Now
shark ion robot vacuum tout
This Sleek Shark Robot Vacuum Is 'Better Than a Roomba,' According to Shoppers — and It's 35% Off
jennifer garner; tkees
8 Things Jennifer Garner Owns, Uses, and Even Swears By — All on Sale Right Now
Kosas Black Friday Sale
The Concealer Hailey Bieber Relies on for Her 'Lazy' Makeup Routine Is 25% Off for Black Friday
birdies black friday sale tout
Meghan Markle and Sarah Jessica Parker's Stylish Flats That Are Secretly Slippers Are 25% Off Right Now
Last Minute Amazon Black Friday Deals Roundup Tout
75 Last-Minute Deals from Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Shop Live Peo BF
67 Best Places to Shop for the Best Black Friday Deals 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Hailey Bieber is seen on September 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Emily Ratajkowski seen out and about in Manhattan on May 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images); NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Bella Hadid seen on the streets of SoHo on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Black Friday Deals on the Comfy Shoe Brands Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Wear Start at $25
Birkenstock
130+ Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals and the Staple Sneakers Meghan Markle Made Famous Are Majorly Marked Down
Handy Home Products Palisade 12x8 Do-it-Yourself Wooden Storage Shed with Floor
Don't Miss Out! This Build-It-Yourself Tiny House Is on Sale for Less Than $3,000 Right Now
Madewell Black Friday Deals Tout
Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Sweet Black Friday Deal! This $570 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Is Under $150 at Amazon Right Now
lizzo, katie holmes
All the BaubleBar We've Spotted on Celebs, from Jennifer Lopez's Gold Chain to Katie Holmes' Reversible Pendant
Amazon Black Friday Editors Picks
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying During Black Friday — Up to 78% Off
Lululemon Black Friday Sale
lululemon's Black Friday Event Has Hundreds of Specials — and These Are the 37 Best
Amazon Kitchen Deals Under $55
Whoa! These Top-Rated Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 73% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale