Treat Your Pets to Beds, Toys, and Other Essentials While They're Up to 60% Off Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday has come and gone, but you still have Cyber Monday to look forward to. The good news is, you don't have to wait any longer to get your hands on some of the most sought-after items for your furry friends because we already found tons of pet deals that are up to 60 percent off. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and take a look at our list of the 14 best deals from Amazon, Chewy, and Fable.

No matter if you're shopping for toys and beds or more practical items like feeders and car covers, there's something for practically everyone that'll make both you and your pet happy. These massive markdowns won't last long, though, and some items are already selling out, so don't wait to treat your dogs and cats this holiday season.

Best Cyber Monday Pet Deals

Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder, $47.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Ordora Pet Hair Remover, $19.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Armarkat Faux Fleece Covered Real Wood Cat Tree, $99.99 (orig. $215); chewy.com

Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Frisco Plush Squeaking Sloth Dog Toy, $3.73 (orig. $7.46); chewy.com

Fable Waste Bag Holder, $28 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $35); fablepets.com

(orig. $35); fablepets.com Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $419 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Petcube Cam Indoor Pet Security Camera, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Frisco Premium Quilted Hammock Car Seat Cover, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); chewy.com

Frisco Eyelash Medium Cat & Dog Bolster Bed, $34.99 (orig. $45.85); chewy.com

Frisco Extra Wide Auto-close Dog Gate, $49.99 (orig. $58.49); chewy.com

Frisco Wave Cat Scratcher Toy with Catnip, $4.11 (orig. $8.22); chewy.com

Fable Small Bed, $76 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $95); fablepets.com

(orig. $95); fablepets.com Fable Eat + Enrich Set, $50.40 with code HOLIDAY2022 (orig. $78); fablepets.com

For Amazon shoppers, we suggest signing up for a Prime membership if you haven't already because some of the best deals are exclusive to members and you won't want to miss out. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now if you aren't sure you want to commit and still want to take advantage of the benefits for holiday shopping. Not to mention you'll also get access to fast, two-day shipping and other perks like Prime TV, music, and reading.

One Prime-exclusive deal that's worth having on your radar is the Voluas Automatic Pet Feeder that's on sale for less than $50. Anyone who has dogs and cats that beg to be fed at odd hours in the morning knows how much of a game-changer a device like this can be. It allows you to pre-program when you'd like them to be fed and how much they get each time. (Portion control in their diet is important to a pet's overall health, so make sure to follow the instructions on the food bag.) You can even voice record yourself for up to 10 seconds calling your pet over for mealtime to make it seem like you're actually there.

More than 4,500 shoppers swear by this automatic feeder and one five-star reviewer went as far as to say it made their life "a whole lot easier." Several other happy customers have left glowing reviews about how the device gave them their sleep back by feeding their cats early in the morning so they don't have to — everybody wins!

With pets comes loads of hair that seems to be pretty much everywhere and nearly impossible to get rid of. The Ordora Pet Hair Remover is an effective and affordable tool that helps keep it at bay and is super easy to use. Plus, it's on sale for 50 percent off making it just $20 today. It acts as a reusable lint roller that works best on furniture, pillows, and blankets. All you have to do is move it back and forth in short, fast movements for it to collect clumps of hair inside the chamber.

If you're not already sold, the video and image reviews speak for themselves with how much hair shoppers have pulled up from their furniture. One said they were "disgusted at how much hair was removed, but thoroughly impressed with this gadget."

Indoor cats can become bored easily, so it's important to provide them with plenty of stimulation to keep them happy. A cat tree is a perfect gift for your feline and we found one at Chewy that's 73 inches tall and on sale for 60 percent off. It has four perches, one enclosed nook, and eight scratching posts to keep them entertained for hours. Not only will it make your cat happy, but it could also save your furniture from being scratched since they'll have a dedicated spot to stretch their claws. If your cat is still trying to scratch furniture, try placing catnip on the cat condo to draw their attention.

It's fun to spoil pets during the holidays and it's even better when you can stock up on essentials without spending a ton of money. Take advantage of these early Cyber Monday deals while you can. Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals that are worth shopping.

