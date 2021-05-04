Nearly 57,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree That These Are the Best Waste Bags for Dogs

You can get up to 900 poop bags (15 bags per roll, 60 rolls total) in a single order, which should last you a few months; 300-bag and 600-bag options are also available. They all come with a bag dispenser with a leash clip, so they’re easy to dispense on the go. The bags themselves measure 9 by 13 inches, sizable enough to contain any waste. They’re made of durable unscented polyethylene, which protects your hands from coming into contact with your dog’s waste and helps to minimize odors. They’re also black and opaque, so nobody has to see what’s inside.