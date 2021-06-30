This Cooling Elevated Pet Bed Is 'Hands Down the Best Purchase' Dog Owners Are Making This Summer
Hot and sweaty summer nights are (literally) upon us. While we can make things bearable for ourselves with fans, air conditioners, cooling sheets, and hotel-quality pillows, the same can't exactly be said for our pups. Just imagine trying to get a good night's sleep in 90-degree weather while wearing a winter coat — that's what it's like for our furry friends.
Sure, we keep their water bowls filled and make them comfortable with cushy dog beds and maybe even couch privileges, but it's hard to beat the heat in a thick, head-to-toe layer of hair. Over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution, however, in this "cooling" bed. The Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed comes in sizes ranging from x-small to x-large to help pooches of all sizes and breeds, from the teeniest Chihuahua to the heftiest Bernese Mountain Dog, relax. It works by giving dogs a place to lie on breathable mesh that's elevated off the floor, allowing air to circulate all around them instead of getting trapped underneath them while they sleep.
The cooling pet bed sits just over 7-inches off the ground and is easy to wipe clean with a damp towel if your pup gets it messy. It's easy to set up right out of the box and the simple, lightweight design means that it can travel around wherever your dog travels this year. Shoppers also love that it's affordable — it ranges from $19.99 to $34.99 depending on size — which has enabled them to buy several for their pampered pooches.
"My dog comes up with excuses to go outside on the patio so he can lie down on this bed," one review reads. "I ended up having to buy another one to be used indoors, so he doesn't have to go outside all the time. Hands down the best purchase I have ever made for him. I thought I would have to train him to use it as his bed because he doesn't like to relax and lie down anywhere, but as soon as he saw it he immediately jumped on it and claimed it for his own. He's not interested in anything else, at all."
Get your pup up off the ground and into an Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Pet Bed for some relief this summer.
