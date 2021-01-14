"There should be a film made of them," the Mank actress said of her farm animals

Amanda Seyfried Reveals to Kelly Clarkson That Her Dog Is BFFs with a Duck

Amanda Seyfried's pup has made an unlikely friend: a baby duck!

The actress, 35, shared an adorable photo of her Aussie-Border Collie mix, Finn, with his BFF, a baby duckling who lives on Seyfried's farm, on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday.

In the photo, Finn is hanging out with the duckling sitting on top of his head, clearly pleased with their budding friendship.

"Does he not ever try to eat them, or bite at them?" Kelly Clarkson asked.

According to Seyfried, Finn doesn't mind having his duck friend — or anything else — sitting on his head.

She also shared photos of Finn showing off his trick with pizza and cheeseburgers too, and the well-mannered pup left them right where they were.

Seyfried called in to The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her latest project, David Fincher's Mank.

During her interview, she also shared details about her farm, which she says now has 20 animals on it.

In addition to ducks, Seyfried said she's also got ponies, horses, goats, donkeys, chickens, and a farm cat!

"You just described them all like a family. You described them like the characters in a film," Clarkson told her, as she listed off her animals.