Aly Raisman's Rescue Dog Mylo Found Safe Nearly a Week After Going Missing: 'My Everything'

The search for Aly Raisman's beloved rescue dog Mylo has come to a happy end.

The Olympic gold medalist, 27, announced on Friday that her 11-month-old pup had been found and shared images of their sweet reunion on her Instagram.

Calling the individuals who helped locate Mylo her "HEROES," Raisman captioned the shots, "I HAVE HIM."

"MYLO IS SAFE," she wrote, before thanking the individuals — including another dog! — for her canine companion's return.

Raisman added, "Will share more soon but for now going to snuggle with my everything."

The retired gymnast first revealed on Saturday that her dog went missing, sharing that Mylo ran off after being spooked by fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

"To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you," she wrote at the time.

Aly Raisman Dog Aly Raisman and dog Mylo | Credit: Aly Raisman/instagram

Mylo's reunion with his owner comes just a week before his first birthday.

When the Raisman first introduced Mylo to her fans in October, she said that the dog — whom she adopted from the EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Rescue League in Rhode Island — was born on July 16, 2020.

"I'm so excited to be his mom. I've already cried a few times because I feel so lucky," she raved on Twitter, posting several pictures of her new pet. "I can't wait to get to know him."