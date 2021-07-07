Aly Raisman Offers Reward for Safe Return of Missing Rescue Dog Mylo: 'Completely Heartbroken'

Aly Raisman’s dog went missing over Fourth of July weekend after being spooked by fireworks

Aly Raisman is offering a reward for the safe return of her rescue dog Mylo, who went missing during an Independence Day celebration.

The Olympic gold medalist, 27, shared several photos of Mylo on Instagram, Tuesday, revealing that her dog is "still missing."

"Please please please reach out with exact location if you see or hear anything," she wrote. Thank you."

"If you're in the Boston area or surrounding locations can you please check your backyard for Mylo?" she urged her followers, adding that they should contact her at Lynnraisman@gmail.com strictly for informational purposes.

Raisman followed up the post on Tuesday, later tweeting that she is "offering a reward for Mylo's safe return."

"Please keep your eyes open, he could be trapped or hiding. I still ask that if he is running please do not chase him, we don't want to push him further away or put him in danger," the gymnast wrote on Twitter.

She added, "Sending an exact location with photo/video would be so helpful & so appreciated."

Reposting the tweet on Instagram, Raisman captioned the post, "Sick to my stomach & completely heartbroken. Hoping for good news soon."

Chris Evans also shared the post on his Instagram Story. The Captain America star's rescue dog Dodger has had play dates with Mylo.

The former Olympian first revealed on Saturday that her dog went missing.

"To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you," Raisman captioned a photo of her pup before later adding tips for how to safely help without scaring him even more.

"I am so appreciative of all of your help and support! I have a favor to ask - please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don't have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him," she continued. "I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen."

Raisman also explained that anyone who sees her dog should contact her directly rather than posting his location online, adding that she has "tremendous gratitude" for those who help.

Raisman first introduced Mylo in October 2020, sharing with her Twitter followers that he was a rescue pup.

"Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter," she wrote on Halloween, alongside several sweet snaps of the pooch.

"He was born July 16, 2020. I'm so excited to be his mom. I've already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He's currently napping on my chest," she added. "I can't wait to get to know him."

