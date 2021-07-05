Aly Raisman's Dog Mylo Goes Missing After Getting Spooked By Fireworks: 'He Is Terrified'

Aly Raisman asks for help after her rescue dog Mylo ran away over Fourth of July weekend

Aly Raisman is asking for help after her dog went missing during an Independence Day celebration.

The Olympic gold medalist, 27, shared on Instagram that her dog Mylo went missing Saturday night after getting scared by fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July.

"To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you," Raisman captioned a photo of her pup before later adding tips for how to safely help without scaring him even more.

"I am so appreciative of all of your help and support! I have a favor to ask - please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don't have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him," she continued. "I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen."

Raisman also explained that anyone who sees her dog should contact her directly rather than posting his location online, adding that she has "tremendous gratitude" for those who help.

Later on, Chris Evans reposted Raisman's photo onto his Instagram Story in hopes of helping the search for Mylo, adding, "Be on the lookout if you're in the area!"

In the past, Evans and Raisman have had playdates with their adorable dogs. "Dodger & Mylo play date," Raisman wrote on social media in November alongside a sweet video that showed Mylo running around outside with the Captain America star's dog Dodger, who is also a rescue pup.

"Gentle, be gentle," Evans, 40, can be heard telling his pup in the clip.

Raisman also went on to share another video that showed the actor smiling for the camera while holding her dog in his arms. "Best buds," she captioned the adorable snapshot.

Evans documented the get-together on his social media accounts as well. "Dodger had a very energetic play date," he wrote alongside a video that showed the canines running around outside.

"Too bad his charm didn't work on me," Evans joked alongside a second video, which showed him cuddling up with Mylo.

Raisman first introduced Mylo in October 2020, sharing with her Twitter followers that he was a rescue pup.

"Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter," she wrote on Halloween, alongside several sweet snaps of the pooch.