Florida Couple's Poolside Coffee Break Interrupted by Huge Alligator: 'It Was Unbelievable'

The alligator was eventually apprehended by wildlife personnel — but not before taking a dip in the Pinellas County couple's pool

A Florida couple enjoying their coffee Friday morning faced a frightening surprise when they discovered a massive alligator on their Pinellas County home's lanai.

Speaking to Fox 13, Tim Kelly and his wife said that they were flabbergasted to see the alligator — which Tim surmised was around seven feet long — casually hanging out near their pool while the pair went about their normal morning routine.

"I went to get some coffee, and I came back, and I heard this growl noise and a bang, and I look over to my right and there I saw on our lanai this gator," said Tim. "About a 7-foot gator, and he had one of our little tables, he got stuck in it."

"He must have went through it, and it got stuck on him," Tim added of the gator. "So he wasn't very happy. "

Immediately, Tim called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for help. "They were very responsive, incredible," he said of the organization, which regularly removes alligators from Florida's residential properties.

But before the FWC could arrive, the alligator went on the move.

"It got loose and it started heading towards the pool so I opened up the doors, hoping it would go out," Tim told Fox 13. "Next thing you know, we're sitting there and we hear a splash and it jumped in the pool and started taking a swim. We were just having our coffee and watching him swim around."

Tim explained that the unbothered alligator would take brief breaks in the pool and rest on the steps before going back down underwater to continue swimming — a shocking and humorous series of events for Tim and his wife to watch.

"We just came out here and sat and had some coffee and watched it until the wildlife guys came up," said Tim.

Upon arrival, the FWC team was able to successfully remove the alligator from the pool safely.