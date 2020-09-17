Alligator Moved by Hurricane Sally's Storm Surges Appears Swimming Outside Alabama Home

"This is why we don't want to go outside," Tina Bennett said while filming a video of the gator intruder.

Hurricane Sally brought more than just floods and high winds to the Gulf Coast when it made landfall Wednesday.

The storm, which has since weakened to a tropical depression, featured storm surges that moved alligators inland and left one swimming outside of a home in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Tina Bennett, the homeowner, shared a video of her close encounter with the reptile, describing it as "a monster."

"This is why we don't want to go outside," she can be heard saying in the video. "And there’s many more."

"Oh my god, this is outside of our window!" Bennett later adds. "It is a 10 or 12-foot alligator!"

Image zoom Tina Bennett via TMX.news

Sally touched down in Florida and Alabama on Wednesday and was still dumping "torrential" rains over eastern Alabama and western and central Georgia on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

There was at least one confirmed death in Alabama, Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said at a press conference. The death was a man in Orange Beach, Mayor Tony Kennon said, according to Fox affiliate WALA. Kennon also said that the deceased’s wife remains missing.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and we hope that we don’t have any more deaths," Hastings said. "Over half the deaths in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura were actually preventable, and they were the result of carbon monoxide from generators, people falling off roofs and heatstroke ... Please use caution to keep yourself and your family safe."

Image zoom Waves break ashore near the Gulf State Park pier as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on September 15, 2020, in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Joe Raedle/Getty