Wayward Alligator Found Wandering the Texas Desert: 'A Rare Sight'
The wild, wild west has a new scaly sheriff in town.
According to a Facebook post from Texas' Midland County Sheriff's Office, the authorities received a call about an American alligator sighting Sunday afternoon.
The call came as a shock since Midland County is in the Texas desert, over 400 miles from the coast. A deputy responded to the complaint about the animal, which came from an individual who found the alligator under their car at a mobile home and RV park.
"Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely 'taken into custody,'" the sheriff's office shared on Facebook, calling the gator a "rare sight."
The post also included photos of officials moving the animal into a large carrier. According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office, the local game warden took the animal to a veterinarian, who will care for the reptile for the time being. Deputies believe the out-of-place alligator may be a loose pet.
"We're hoping a possible owner calls to claim our friend that's obviously lost in the desert," the sheriff's office added.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office concluded its social media message with a joke about the animal's employability.
"Alligators ask lots of questions, they'd make great interri-gators. Their teeth are pretty intimidating if you ask us. However, we don't think this guy will be joining the MCSO staff anytime soon," the office wrote.